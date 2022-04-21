A Lyndonville woman was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday for selling misbranded pet medications that were not approved for use in the United States.
Lisa Wheeler, 56, will be on probation for three months for her crime, during which time she must complete 20 hours of community service at a humane society or other animal charity. United States Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford issued the sentence. The maximum penalty for the offense (a federal misdemeanor) was one-year imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.
Wheeler also must forfeit a large amount of pet medications that were seized from her residence through a search warrant executed in August 2020.
“Wheeler fully accepted responsibility for the offense and cooperated with the investigation,” noted information provided by the United States Attorney’s office for Vermont.
Court records show that in 2020 Wheeler received shipments of prescription pet products, including flea medications, from a United Kingdom company associated with Bestflea.com, Petbucket.com, and Pharma Group. They were unapproved versions of prescription pet drugs available in the U.S. “Wheeler received hundreds of bulk packages of these pet medications and repackaged them for shipping to customers within the United States,” noted the U.S. Attorney’s office. “Wheeler received a commission from the owner of the British companies for each parcel she shipped on their behalf.”
Acting Special Agent in Charge Ronne G. Malham, Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations New York Field Office stated, “FDA’s responsibility to protect the public health includes ensuring that prescription drugs for animals are safe and effective and dispensed according to valid veterinary prescriptions. We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who attempt to evade the laws designed to protect our companion animals.”
