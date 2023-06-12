Local Woman Sentenced In Federal Drug Case; All Sides Tout Turnaround

BURLINGTON – A 27-year-old Orleans County woman, who provided housing for dangerous drug dealers and attempted to purchase firearms by making false statements, got a break Monday when sentenced in federal court to time served.
Rachael M. Goulet appears to have turned her life around over the past 15 months, according to both the defense and prosecution.
Court records show that Goulet and her romantic partner at the time, Johnny Crocker Jr, 25, allowed drug dealers from outside Vermont to stay at their Westfield home at 170 School Street. They allowed the home to be used for storing, preparing and distributing cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl to customers in the Orleans County region, court records show.
Among those hosted were Romello “Danger” Appleton and Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz between the end of December 2021 and mid-February 2022, records show.
Goulet estimated drug dealers were distributing as much as 3,000 tickets or baggies of heroin and 14 grams of cocaine a day from the home, records show.
Goulet also agreed to forfeit a Mossberg 930 shotgun and 69 rounds of ammunition.
The four arrests are part of an ongoing multi-prong investigation into illegal drugs and guns in the Northeast Kingdom by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Vermont Drug Task Force, along with help from state and Newport City Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department. Also assisting were Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U. S. Border Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs & Border Protection.
She is the first in the group to be sentenced. Two others have pleaded guilty, and the fourth is due to withdraw his not guilty plea later this month.
Judge Christina Reiss made it clear on Monday to Goulet that going forward, she will be under federal supervised release for three years. The failure to follow the rules will lead her back to court for a new sentencing, the judge warned.
Reiss told Goulet that a “moral compass needs to kick in” if she gets tempted to return to her old ways. The judge also urged Goulet to reach out to her probation officer, who can help direct her.
“I realized I did a lot of harm,” Goulet said. She said she let opportunities go by in life. Goulet said she has now reversed course and is looking forward to her brother’s wedding in two weeks.
Besides the drug trafficking count, Goulet lied about not being addicted to a narcotic or controlled substance when she attempted to buy a Glock 9-mm handgun at Wright’s Sports Shop in Newport on Jan. 12, 2022, according to ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth.
Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels said Goulet has become associated with Jenna’s Promise in Johnson, a drug rehabilitation center. She also is working with her mother in Orleans County, learning about medical billings. She also is attending the Community College of Vermont.
Since her arrest in February 2022, “she has done remarkably well in what is a complete change in the way she has lived her life over the last several years,” Desautels wrote in his sentencing memo.
He said a “time served” sentence would be a major downward departure from the proposed sentencing guidelines, but also a recognition of Goulet’s hard work.
Desautels said she completed the residential treatment program at Jenna’s Promise, had one slip, but went back into treatment and has remained clean.
She worked her way up to become the manager at the coffee shop associated with Jenna’s Promise. Desautels said a prison term would impair Goulet’s rehabilitation.
Desautels said she lost family and friends when she was involved in drugs. Since her turnaround, her family has been an important part of her rehab, she said. Desautels introduced several family members and Dawn Tatro, a co-founder of Jenna’s Promise, who were in the courtroom showing support. The Tatro family started Jenna’s Promise in 2019 after their daughter died from a drug overdose.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said he was impressed by the effort by Goulet and favored a break in sentencing.
