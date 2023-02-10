Local Woman Sentenced To Prison For Selling Fentanyl

Amber Flagg

After being arrested nearly two years ago in a state-federal drug trafficking investigation, a Coos County woman will serve several years in New Hampshire State Prison after pleading guilty this week to conspiring to sell fentanyl.

On Wednesday at Coos Superior Court, Amber Flagg, 34, of North Stratford, pleaded guilty to one special class felony count of conspiracy to sell fentanyl.

