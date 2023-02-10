Local Woman Sentenced To Prison For Selling Fentanyl

After being arrested nearly two years ago in a state-federal drug trafficking investigation, a Coos County woman will serve several years in New Hampshire State Prison after pleading guilty this week to conspiring to sell fentanyl.
On Wednesday at Coos Superior Court, Amber Flagg, 34, of North Stratford, pleaded guilty to one special class felony count of conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
She was given a prison sentence of 4 to 8 years, with one year suspended from the minimum sentence if she completes all recommended drug treatment programs while in prison.
The sentence was announced on Friday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special-agent-in-charge Brian Boyle.
On Jan. 28, 2021, Flagg assisted Russell Adjutant, 32, of North Stratford, in selling 30 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Colebrook.
Law enforcement officers then trailed Flagg and Adjutant to an apartment in Berlin and, according to court records, met with Dylan Laflamme, 28, of Berlin, to obtain a larger quantity of the drug.
The same night, after leaving Berlin, Flagg and Adjutant were stopped by NHSP in Stark, where Flagg was found to be in possession of 236 grams, or half a pound, of fentanyl.
According to the affidavit for arrest, both were highly nervous after being pulled over and a bladed weapon was found in the driver’s side door.
Adjutant was also found with $3,000 in cash.
Following their arrest, both confirmed to police that they bought the fentanyl from their supplier in Berlin and had been involved with fentanyl sales for about five months, said officials.
In May 2021, Flagg and Adjutant were each indicted by a grand jury on a felony count of conspiring to sell a controlled drug and a special class felony count of selling a controlled drug and were arrested.
In November 2021, Adjutant, a felon with a previous burglary conviction in Essex County, Vt., and who had nine guns in a rented storage space in Lancaster that was found following his arrest in Stark, pleaded guilty for a sentence of 15 to 30 years as well as a sentence of 2 to 6 years for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon that will be served concurrently with the drug sentence.
The case was investigated by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, NHSP, and the DEA.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.