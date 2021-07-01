The same weekend a local woman took a cancer Survivor Lap at the Caledonia County Relay for Life she turned 100.

A birthday celebration was held for Lois “Peg” Stoddard, of Lyndonville, on June 27 at the home of her daughter, Ellen Bickford in Lyndonville. In attendance were 90-plus friends and family, some traveling from as far away as North Carolina and Virginia, to help Stoddard mark her milestone. All four of her children celebrated with her, as well as nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

A day earlier, on the 26th, Stoddard participated in the Survivor Lap at Caledonia County Relay for Life. In 1999 she battled and beat cancer. Following her lap, attendees sang to her.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments