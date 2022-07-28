Local Woman To Plead Guilty To Federal Bank Fraud

After failing to report to her pre-trial supervising officer after being indicted on three counts of felony bank fraud and a re-arrest in June for violating her bail conditions, a local woman has announced her intent to plead guilty.
Katie M. Ricker, of Vermont and Littleton, and William Hill Jr., 26, of Colebrook, were accused of engaging in a fraudulent check-writing scheme to fleece the Sugar Hill Inn, where Ricker had worked as an assistant manager, and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank out of more than $50,000.
Hill, who was charged with two counts, previously pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud for a proposed sentence of 10 months of home confinement, two years of probation, and joint restitution with Ricker of no less than $51,730.
Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6 at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire, in Concord.
Ricker is scheduled to plead guilty at the U.S. District Court on Sept. 19.
Both were indicted by a federal grand jury in March.
On July 15, Ricker entered into an agreement in which she will plead guilty to one of the three charges and prosecutors will dismiss the two remaining charges when she is sentenced.
She faces a maximum of 30 years for the one count, though the sentence will likely be significantly less under the federal court’s sentencing guidelines range.
As of Thursday, her plea agreement did not state a recommended proposed sentence.
For a period of time that lasted until December 2021, Ricker and Hill stole blank checks from the Sugar Hill Inn and wrote them payable to themselves and others and transferred the money from the inn’s account with Woodsville Bank to their personal joint account at Passumpsic Savings Bank, said federal prosecutors.
Ricker forged the signature of the inn’s manager.
According to the office of U.S. Attorney Jane Young, Ricker and Hill were caught on camera cashing some of the fraudulent checks.
According to documents in Hill’s case, a witness on Jan. 5 was cleaning the car driven by Ricker and Hill and found multiple checks belonging to the Sugar Hill Inn, some of which had forged signatures purporting to belong to the company’s manager.
In early June, federal probation officers recommended that Ricker’s bail be revoked because she tested positive for drug use, failed to report to her supervisory officer, and told the officer she would be living in Vermont with parents and attending treatment in Littleton, but then moved to an unknown location in Littleton and disconnected her phone number.
Ricker was found and arrested on June 28.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Sugar Hill and Lisbon police departments.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.