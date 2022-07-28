Local Woman To Plead Guilty To Federal Bank Fraud
The Sugar Hill Inn has been named an organizational victim in a federal bank fraud case involving two local residents as defendants. (Contributed image)

After failing to report to her pre-trial supervising officer after being indicted on three counts of felony bank fraud and a re-arrest in June for violating her bail conditions, a local woman has announced her intent to plead guilty.

Katie M. Ricker, of Vermont and Littleton, and William Hill Jr., 26, of Colebrook, were accused of engaging in a fraudulent check-writing scheme to fleece the Sugar Hill Inn, where Ricker had worked as an assistant manager, and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank out of more than $50,000.

