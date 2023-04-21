Local Woman To Spend 96 Hours In Prison After Drunken Mailbox Crash

A local woman was sentenced to serve 96 hours in prison after crashing her car into a community mailbox kiosk at Mt. Pleasant Mobile Home Park in St. Johnsbury.
Melissa Talatinian, 55, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of drunken driving-3rd offense, and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the crash scene. Talatinian was sentenced to serve 96 hours behind bars at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Talatinian will also have to pay $504 in court surcharges.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Vermont State Police Tpr. David Hastings was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Avenue A at noon on May 31, 2022.
“I was advised by dispatch that the suspected operator, Melissa Talatinian, 55, was intoxicated and was supposed to have an ignition interlock device in her vehicle,” wrote Tpr. Hastings in his report. “When I arrived on scene, I was advised the operator crashed into the community mailbox kiosk…I observed there was damage to the mailbox kiosk.”
Police then located Talatinian at her residence on Avenue C in the mobile home park, and while they were there, they noted alcohol containers in Talatinain’s car.
“In the center console of the vehicle, I observed 1 open 15 oz. can of Busch Light beer and one unopened one,” wrote Tpr. Hastings. “I also didn’t observe an ignition interlock device in the vehicle.”
When Tpr. Hastings met with Talatinian he observed several signs of impairment, including bloodshot, watery eyes, the odor of alcohol and slurred, mumbled and confused speech.
Talatinian then agreed to a preliminary breath test which registered her blood alcohol level at .262 percent.
Police then took Talatinian to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks, where she provided an evidentiary breath test which registered her blood alcohol level at .255 percent - more than three times the legal limit.
“It should be noted that Talatinian was polite and cooperative during the entire process,” wrote Tpr. Hastings.
Talatinian had been facing a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $4,500 in fines before reaching an agreement with prosecutors.
