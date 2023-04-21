Local Woman To Spend 96 Hours In Prison After Drunken Mailbox Crash
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A local woman was sentenced to serve 96 hours in prison after crashing her car into a community mailbox kiosk at Mt. Pleasant Mobile Home Park in St. Johnsbury.

Melissa Talatinian, 55, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of drunken driving-3rd offense, and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the crash scene. Talatinian was sentenced to serve 96 hours behind bars at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

