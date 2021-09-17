Local Woman Volunteers With Red Cross To Support Hurricane Relief In Louisiana

A St. Johnsbury woman, who has both witnessed and received support from the Red Cross, recently gave something back to the organization by volunteering in a Louisiana emergency shelter following Hurricane Ida.
Jessica Masten spent two weeks in a junior high school gymnasium helping people displaced by the category 4 hurricane that struck the state on Aug. 29. She is a Mass Care Sheltering Associate with the Northern New England Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The hurricane response was her first deployment as a Red Cross volunteer, and she said she’s eager to help out again wherever there’s a need. In fact, she said, it was such a fulfilling mission she’s convinced her boyfriend to apply as a Red Cross volunteer so he too can have the experience of serving others in a time of great need.
Masten’s opportunity to be part of giving through the Red Cross comes more than 16 years after she was on the receiving end of their support. In January of 2005, a fire destroyed her home, and the Red Cross helped meet emergency needs for her and her family.
Then, in 2017, Masten saw first-hand what Red Cross relief looks like in the aftermath of a hurricane. She was living in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria slammed the island with 155 mph winds. The devastating storm left many thousands of people in great need, and Masten witnessed the Red Cross help to meet many of those needs.
“I remember the feeling of relief when I saw the Red Cross,” she said.
She decided then it was something she would like to be part of. “I just knew I wanted to be the face that people saw and were comforted by,” she said.
Now, living in St. Johnsbury, she decided to get involve and filled out a Red Cross volunteer application.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do but I wanted to do something,” she said.
Earlier in the summer, she had a chance to fly west to help out in an area impacted by wildfire. That didn’t work out because she didn’t have a replacement lined up for her mail route. She then thought there’d be an opportunity for her to help out in Brattleboro when hurricane-turned-tropical-storm Henri approached. The storm path and its impacts didn’t require an emergency response in the area so she wasn’t needed.
With Hurricane Ida approaching, Masten said she reached out to Red Cross to offer herself as a blood donor ambassador at a local blood drawing site. Instead, she got an invitation to travel to the site of the hurricane.
“They called me on the 26th (of August) and wanted to know how I felt about being deployed to Louisiana,” she said. “I said, ‘great, just tell me where and when.’”
Two days later she was on a flight for her first emergency deployment. The closest an airline could get her was to Houston. From there, she drove 4½ hours to Baton Rouge.
The damage left by the hurricane was minimal in that area, but other parts of the state more severely impacted created the need for shelters in the areas less affected.
The shelter was inside a junior high school with a small gymnasium, said Masten. She was tasked with assisting people who had been displaced by the hurricane. The first night she was there eight people stayed. Three days later, the space held 80 people who needed a place to stay.
Some of the people there had been rescued from flooded homes. She met grandparents with their special needs granddaughter who had been saved by National Guard members.
Among the things that impacted Masten about her time in the shelter was how people who were in need still found ways to help others.
“I saw love that I didn’t even know existed,” said Masten. “The community came together so much; even the people who lost things still found a way to give. It was really amazing.”
Jennifer Costa, regional communications director for the Northern New England Chapter of Red Cross, said it’s people like Masten who make the Red Cross mission of meeting emergency needs possible. She said “compassionate Red Crossers” like Masten help make people’s “darkest hours a little less lonely and fill any feelings of despair with hope.”
Said Costa, “Our volunteers are the lifeblood of our humanitarian mission – and their selflessness is inspiring.”
Masten, 46, returned home from Louisiana on Sept. 11, looking forward to her next opportunity to step up as a Red Cross volunteer.
“I want to go again as soon as they need me,” she said. “It just filled my heart with hope and joy and love. It’s life-changing.”
The Red Cross reminds people that they can help prepare for the next emergency by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief: www.redcross.org/nne, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by mail to our local chapter office at: American Red Cross, 32 N Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401
