Local Woman Walking In Connecticut Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

A local woman attending college in Connecticut was killed Thursday night, struck by a vehicle as she was walking.
Jillian Hegarty, who turned 20 in February, was a student at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., and had been walking with two other college students about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a Volkswagen Touareg drove into them.
Hegarty was a resident of St. Johnsbury and a 2020 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, where she was an active member of the student body.
Lt. Aaron Boisvert, from the Hartford Police Department, reported that the vehicle immediately left the scene after hitting the pedestrians. A subsequent police investigation led to the discovery of the vehicle in New Haven, but the search for the hit-and-run driver continues.
Hegarty and the other victims, both female, ages 19 and 20, were all taken to hospitals in the area. Hegarty, who was unresponsive at the crash scene was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.
The Trinity community was mourning Hegarty’s death and planning a gathering in the school’s chapel Friday afternoon to remember her, a school official said. All three students were members of the Class of 2024.
“This hit-and-run accident comes as a great shock to us all,” said Joe DiChristina, the school’s vice president for student success and enrollment management, in an email to students, faculty, staff and alumni. “Nothing could have prepared us for this kind of news and the senseless loss of life. It is simply heartbreaking.”
At the Academy, the sense of loss is significant. Hegarty excelled there as a standout student leader, and her parents, Sean and Buffie, are employed there. In a statement shared by Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell, Hegarty was called “the perfect role model.”
Dr. Howell noted several ways Hegarty was involved as a high school student.
“She was a talented dancer, whom every young girl looked up to,” noted Howell. “She was in student government here at SJA, a camp counselor for area youth – a counselor for Camp I Wanna Have Fun, a student orientation leader, HALO and Operation Creation counselor, athlete, community service volunteer, and the list goes on.”
The Academy statement about Hegarty continues, “She was known for her smile and her great sense of humor. Anyone who knew Jillian loved her, and her loss is devastating.”
The tragic news of Hegarty’s death came to the Academy community the same day as a memorial service at South Church on campus for Jeremiah March, who was an employee at the Academy. March died on March 25, the 10th anniversary of the day beloved Academy teacher Melissa Jenkins was killed.
“Too much tragedy,” Dr. Howell said in an email. “But the community here is so strong.”
