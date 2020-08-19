ST. JOHNSBURY — A local woman said she wants people to beware of a scam attempt made against her recently involving her social security number.

Ellen MacDonald said a phone call was made to her residence on Goss Hollow during which the caller tried to get her to relate her social security number. The person on the call claimed her SSN had been fraudulently used in the state of Texas.

