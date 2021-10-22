DANVILLE — A forthcoming history of West Danville — a project of the Danville Historical Society — will feature hundreds of images from the town and region’s history; tales of its people, landmarks and industry.
Authors Jane Brown and Patty Conly grew up in Danville and have spent the past eight years poring through historical records. These include newspaper archives from the Caledonian-Record and other papers and troves of antique photographs. They hope to have the book out for Christmas.
The book will honor two women who were instrumental in the book’s creation - Jane Hastings Larrabee and Dorothy “Dot” Larrabee - both of whom passed before the book came to fruition.
Conly, the past president of the historical society and its executive director, said she and others active in the society had discussed doing something about the history of West Danville specifically. Her father grew up in West Danville and cherished the community. “He had this love for West Danville” she said, that he passed onto her.
Conly set out to find a few volunteers to help her pull together an historical account to preserve the history of Danville. She recruited Dot Larrabee, who had been on the historical society’s board, then Jane Brown, who has written extensively on local history and could be counted on to help out, and Jane Larrabee, one of the original members of the book’s committee.
The group of four women began meeting monthly — eight years ago this month, said Brown. Initially they considered creating an oral history project, as Brown did in Cabot.
But it turned out there were not many of the people they would have wanted to record stories from, either still living or in the area and able to be located, said Brown and Conly.
As the research got underway, the women at first thought they would lay out the story of West Danville and bring it to life chronologically, but as their work continued, the book evolved into thematic sections and more than they had envisioned. In the end, some of the research ended up on the cutting room floor — including a section on death and dying, noted Conly.
There will be sections devoted to the importance of the railroad coming through town, about the power plant, the schools, and about prohibition, the women shared. They hope the resource will be a historical reference for many years to come.
“I think we solved a few mysteries” in uncovering stories, said Brown. They both came across information and stories about relatives, and for Brown, many of the stories she grew up with — “many of these stories were passed down for generations,” she said.
Brown said, “It was a nice revelation to go through the research and find out these things were true.”
One example is the stories she grew up with about a tourist steamship operating on Joe’s Pond. “I always thought it was kind of foolish … ” she said, but she found evidence that that had in fact been true, and there were multiple steamships that operated on Joe’s Pond affiliated with the Joe’s Pond Association. At one point, the hull of a boat that was being taken out of service was lit, and it burned and sank.
“There were two or three steamers over the years,” said Brown.
The work of cutting out pages and pages of text and many photos is “a grueling task” shared the women, saying they have had to pare down the volume that was up to more than 500 pages at one point, including close to 900 images.
It’s 400-plus pages now and the photos have been reduced; “We had to pare that down to the best of the best,” said Conly.
Many of the images come from what the women referred to as “a precious collection of glass plate negatives” taken in the late 1800s and early 1900s, including many of “Joe’s Pond people,” said Brown, taken by the late photographer, Harold E. Hatch. His grandson, Kevin Ayer, generously donated the collection of glass plate negatives to the historical society, according to Brown and Conly.
Photography for the book’s cover is not a historical image at all, but a compilation of present-day drone photos featuring West Danville landmarks compiled for the cover by Nate Somers.
Matt Hovey, a local photographer, transferred the glass slides to a format that could be used in creating the book, said Brown.
The series of photos features the rail trail, all three ponds of Joe’s Pond, Route 15 and Route 2, and the town’s beloved Hastings Store which was run by Jane Hastings Larrabee’s family before her, and by her and her husband, Garey. Today he carries on the tradition with their daughter and her family.
Of the forthcoming book, Brown said, “It’s supposed to be back from the design person by Nov. 1st.”
The book will have a total of 32 chapters and is called West Danville, Vermont, Then and Now 1791-2021.
One of the chapters in the book will focus on accidents, said the women.
There is historical information about the entire town of Danville contained in the book, as well as Cabot, Walden, Barnet, Peacham and Marshfield, including some of the sectors which affected and drove the region’s economy including the railroad, the power plant, the Connecticut River, and the decision to make St. Johnsbury — and no longer Danville — the shire town for the region, making it the county seat. Peacham had also been in the running and the Caledonia County Grammar School was sited there, said Conly and Brown.
After St. Johnsbury became the county seat for Caledonia County, Danville went back to being a farming town, and had “lots of sheep” said Conly. When the railroad came through the region and through Danville, it drove economic prosperity, she said, with granite sheds in West Danville and the development of Joe’s Pond.
The historical society can be reached with questions about the forthcoming book at danvillevthistorical.org or at book@danvillevthistorical.org, where a copy of the book can be reserved.
“People are really excited about it and they want it for Christmas gifts,” said Conly. As soon as more definite details about its publication date are available, the historical society will get the word out.
In addition to orders being taken through the Danville Historical Society, it’s expected the book will also be carried at local stores in town and in the region.
