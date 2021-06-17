NORTHEAST KINGDOM — The gifting of cars to two local women in the last two weeks is good news indeed.
Nikita Rich, of Lyndonville, and Heather Smith, of Gilman, are recent recipients of vehicles from Good News Garage.
Tom Kupfer, of Good News Garage, announced the auto gifts, noting the necessity of personal transportation, especially in the rural Northeast Kingdom.
“Imagine trying to live a productive life in northern Vermont without reliable transportation,” he noted. “From buying groceries to maintaining steady employment, daily life would be a struggle.”
Good News Garage provided a 2013 Dodge Caravan to Rich and a 2015 Toyota Corolla to Smith.
Prior to the gift, Rich said she was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango that was in terrible shape.
“Every day I thought my vehicle was going to fall apart on me,” she said. “It was not inspected and could not get inspected.”
The mother of four children said the vehicle was in such poor condition that she regretted having to transport her children in it. “I didn’t want it falling apart when they were in it,” she said.
Rich took possession of the Caravan from Good News Garage on Tuesday.
“It’s going really good. I love it,” she said.
It’s a relief to drive a vehicle and not be worried that it’s going to break down any moment, she said.
The Burlington-based nonprofit car donation program partners with the Economic Services Division to provide vehicles to participants in the Reach Up program of the Department of Children and Families. Through this partnership, Good News Garage awards vehicles to Vermont families who cannot afford to purchase cars on their own.
“Good News Garage’s charitable work is made possible by generous car donors who want their old or unused cars to have a big community impact,” noted Kupfer.
Rich said she’s grateful for the person who donated the Caravan she now relies on for transportation. If she could meet that person, she said, “I would say I’m thankful because it helped me out tremendously and it was needed.”
Smith, a mother of two, took possession of the Corolla on June 3.
Kupfer said it’s not unusual to have two cars gifted to the same region of the state in such a short period of time.
“It’s really just a coincidence since that is where the need was at the time,” he said in an email. “The NEK is also somewhat of a priority since it is so rural and there is no public transportation.”
And while the demand for vehicles to give through the program is strong, the supply of available vehicles has been especially difficult to come by, said Kupfer.
“Car donations have been slow lately, which means we cannot award as many vehicles,” he said. “The market for used cars is very competitive right now, meaning that if you have one you can trade it in or sell it for top dollar, and if you don’t have a car, then getting one is more expensive and difficult than usual. Therefore, the work we do is very important right now because obtaining a reliable used car is nearly impossible for a low-income family.”
Kupfer said he hopes people will consider donating a vehicle to Good News Garage. Tax deductions are available by gifting the vehicle to the charitable organization. For more information or to donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org.
In Vermont, around 75 cars are gifted each year.
Good News Garage launched in Burlington in 1996. It expanded to Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Good News Garage has provided over 5,000 New England families with vehicles since it began.
“The organization’s goal is to increase opportunities for its clients to move out of poverty and into financial and social stability,” stated information provided by Kupfer.
