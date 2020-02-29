Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
David Herr (Canaan) and Meagan Boucher (St. Johnsbury) head out on the first leg of the Kingdom Run Half Marathon. Herr won the 50-59 Age category with a time of 1:21:59. Boucher won the women’s half marathon with a time of 1:23:19, just over a minute off the course record of 1:22.09 she set in 2018. (Photo by Lisa Robinson)
St. Johnsbury's Meagan Boucher pushes to the finish line in the women’s half marathon breaking the course record she set in 2017 by 2 minutes, 39 seconds. Boucher’s new Kingdom Run championship time is 1:22:09. (Photo by Lisa Robinson)
Hannah Rowe, shown winning the Cape Cod Marathon this past fall, broke the 2:45 mark in Sunday's Chevron Houston Marathon to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials on Feb. 29. (Courtesy photo)
Meagan Boucher.
Hannah Rowe, a former St. J Academy cross country and track and field star was inducted in the Vermont Principals Association Hall of Fame on Friday night. (Courtesy photo)
St. Johnsbury Academy's Hannah Rowe wins 2009 girls Division I cross country championship in Thetford, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009. (File Photo/Paul Hayes)
Hannah Rowe in 2010. (File photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury Academy will be well-represented at today’s U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta.
Two women with Academy connections — math teacher Meagan Boucher and alum Hannah Rowe — will be among the field of roughly 700. The top three male and female finishers will punch their ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
