For a growing number of years, Liviya Russo, a Lunenburg resident and incoming senior at White Mountains Regional High School, has been a junior leader in her local 4-H Club.

The previous president of her high school’s FFA chapter (formerly the Future Farmers of America), she has found success showing Ayshire dairy cows and has won local, state, and national competitions.

