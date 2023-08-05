For a growing number of years, Liviya Russo, a Lunenburg resident and incoming senior at White Mountains Regional High School, has been a junior leader in her local 4-H Club.
The previous president of her high school’s FFA chapter (formerly the Future Farmers of America), she has found success showing Ayshire dairy cows and has won local, state, and national competitions.
Liviya’s knowledge has expanded into the livestock realm after completing an intensive four-day 4-H Livestock Ambassador Program in College Station, Texas, a partnership between 4-H, Texas A&M University, and other collaborators.
Although the program has been in place since 2007, Liviya is the first-ever 4-H ambassador-participant from Vermont, and in 2023, was the only ambassador north of Connecticut.
In Texas, Liviya was one of some 40 youths participating and the only one who showed dairy cattle.
Following the program’s completion on July 20, Liviya is now a Vermont, Texas, and national 4-H livestock ambassador.
As the Lancaster Fair nears later this month, she will be taking what she learned — including interviewing skills to determine what consumers want in agricultural products — and applying it locally.
“The fair is not far away,” she said. “I want to set up a table and have people ask me questions, and when they come to look at my cows, I also want to ask them questions to find out how they feel about agriculture.”
The Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador Program strives to give a new generation of high school 4-H members the opportunity to cultivate advanced leadership skills to mentor other youth, become educators in their communities, and advocate for animal agriculture and stewards of the livestock industry.
The program recognizes that the average American is at least three generations removed from the farm and aims to give the upcoming generation the skills they need to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.
In the four days, Liviya completed a crash course of sorts, with classroom learning led by instructors who included A&M professors, tours of beef farms, and interviewing shoppers in Texas’s largest grocery store chain, H-E-B.
“4-H does a lot of programs, but this one is mainly about where does your food come from,” she said.
Most of the youth were right from Texas, with only four from out of state — one each from Connecticut, Virginia, Florida, and Vermont.
“They said I was the farthest who had ever traveled for this program,” said Liviya.
Many of the youth showed sheep, pigs, and beef cattle.
“Out of the 40 kids, I was the only kid who showed dairy and I felt like the oddball out, because everywhere down there it’s beef farms,” she said. “It was definitely a learning opportunity.”
Outside of the classroom, the group visited the college’s slaughterhouse to observe — in a process from beginning to end and during the course of several days — pigs being slaughtered and then cut up and packaged.
At the outset, the 4-H students completed a live evaluation of the animals, something new to Liviya.
She visited “44 Farms,” one of the nation’s most important livestock farms that provides beef for more than 600 Walmarts in the United States.
“They have 15,000 Angus cows and 11,000 of them are registered, and they have partner farms in Georgia, Illinois, and the Dakotas,” said Liviya.
At an H-E-B store, she approached eight shoppers to ask them what they prefer, among the questions asking if they preferred, grass-fed beef, organic beef or conventional.
Before the interviews, which she said went smoothly, an instructor played devil’s advocate, taking on the role of a vegan.
“His goal was to break us down and try to get us to think in the mind of how other people might think of us,” said Liviya. “He was trying to get us to think and argue respectfully and make sure we’re not hurting the other people’s feelings and we know our facts. We had scenarios in our groups and had to argue our side as professional as possible and not get defensive or aggressive.”
Inside the classroom, courses involved livestock reproduction and meat-cutting and grading, as well as a freshman-level college course that offers the 4-H ambassador students the first lesson taught on the first day of the college class.
Even though she’s home, the ambassador work continues.
Liviya must complete a 250-question test about everything she learned and write an essay as well as appear on a local news show, which will be Across the Fence, television program co-produced by the University of Vermont Extension and WCAX, which she appeared on previously.
Ambassadors are required to contribute at least 40 hours of service that includes presenting topics in agriculture advocacy, nutrition, daily care and management, showmanship, and preparing new 4-H families for a show along with creating advocacy through civic groups, local media, grocery stores, and other outlets.
Nationally, the program in Texas has been getting bigger, said Samantha Russo, Liviya’s mother, who also grew up on a dairy farm and learned the skills of showing and managing cows.
“They’ve been running it continually in Texas, because they’re trying to get kids started in their 8th- and 9th-grade years, and now they’re opening it up to the entire country and would like to get other kids involved from all over,” said Samantha. “The more kids they reach out to, the more they are going to grow up and be advocates … They really go all out teaching these kids.”
For ambassador program expenses, the Vermont 4-H Foundation paid for Liviya’s $500 course and Essex County’s 4-H foundation paid for travel expenses.
“I’m grateful for going,” said Liviya. “Hopefully, Vermont can get enough kids to enroll and send one every single year.”
And because she attended the program, Liviya can apply for a kind of scholarship to Texas A&M University, in which she would be eligible for in-state tuition, equating to a savings of about $20,000 a year.
Liviya is looking forward to mentoring local youth in her community.
“Back here, I can also teach them about the beef part of it, but can also add in the dairy and milking aspect, too,” she said.
In Vermont this year, Liviya won boots from BOGS, which donated four pair of boots to Vermont to 4-H students who went above and beyond.
Of every purchase of BOGS, $5 goes to the National 4-H Foundation.
