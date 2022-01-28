LITTLETON — Out of hundreds of nominations, three Littleton natives have made it into the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “40 Under Forty,” the annual recognition that highlights those Granite Staters making positive impacts on their communities and the state.
Making the grade in the Class of 2022 are Chad Stearns, community relationship banker with Mascoma Savings Bank; Attorney John Ward, founder of Ward Law Group in Manchester; and Brennan Ward, vice-president of a public affairs group that partners with nonprofit health organizations.
“I’m really proud to be a member of this year’s class and honored to be considered in that arena,” Stearns, 37, said Thursday.
Community service has been at the heart of Stearns’ credo since he was a youth.
After completing internships at the Littleton town offices, he went to Boston to attend Northeastern University.
After graduating, he could have gone anywhere but chose to make a difference in his hometown.
“I always knew I wanted to come home,” said Stearns. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I love the Littleton area and always tried to find opportunities when they come up to further myself and further the things for the community that I’m passionate about as my way to give back to the community.”
Returning home in the late 2000s, he became executive director of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I became really involved in a lot of chamber activities,” said Stearns. “It was part of my job, but I developed a passion for it and have enjoyed everything I’ve done.”
One passion is advancing the redevelopment of Littleton’s river district.
Since its creation in 2013, Stearns has served on the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission.
While working for Mascoma Savings Bank, Stearns, also a Littleton Rotarian and the scholarship auction chair of the Littleton Rotary Club, lends a volunteer hand to a number of organizations and has served for several years as a director and secretary/clerk of the Littleton Industrial Development Corp., and last year became a board member of North Country Home Health and Hospice.
He is a former board member of the Franconia Notch Area Chamber of Commerce.
Last week, Stearns became a director of Northern Community Investment Corp.
He is also no stranger to elected office.
After serving as a Littleton selectman, Stearns, who lives in Littleton with his wife, Casey, son, Jack, and daughter, Sadie, is now running to be town moderator for both the town and the Littleton School District.
In his “40 Under Forty” profile about the best career advice he has ever received, Stearns said, “Work in a field that makes you happy and you can be passionate about. We end up working a majority of our lives, so we should be happy with what we are doing, and when you are passionate about it, it doesn’t always seem like work and time flies by.”
Stearns is a Littleton school classmate of John Ward, 38, who now lives in Hooksett with his wife, Jeanette, and his children, Madison, Jack and Adeline, and volunteers his time with a number of organizations.
Ward credits his parents, Littleton Attorney Brien Ward and retired Littleton High School vocational advisor, Connie Ward, with inspiring him to give back.
In his “40 Under Forty” profile on his last major achievement, Ward said, “Starting my law firm. My dream had always been to have my own law firm. A few years ago, I took the plunge with a few staff members and one other attorney. Since that time, we have tripled in size and have opened several offices throughout the state. I’m blessed to have a wonderful family, great staff and mentors who have helped me along the way.”
His brother, Brennan Ward, 37, lives in Litchfield with his wife, Elise, and son, Miles, and is the vice-president of Novus Public Affairs.
When asked for his profile what motivates him to give back to his community, Brennan Ward said, “All the fantastic patient advocacy groups, nonprofits and local organizations I work with in the state that dedicate themselves fully to their causes. As a small-government state, they work tirelessly to address so many unfilled needs in our local communities, often serving the most vulnerable and at-risk populations among us. These wonderful folks rarely receive the credit they deserve for making New Hampshire the best state in the nation to live. They deserve our respect and gratitude.”
