MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday the appointments of two deputy commissioners, as well over 120 appointments to State boards and commissions since April 1. “Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities,” Gov. Scott said.
The following are the appointments of local residents made by Scott between April 1 and May 31:
• Brendan Whittaker, Brunswick, Current Use Advisory Board;
• Elisabeth Fontaine, Barton, Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports;
• Amanda Colon, St. Johnsbury, Workforce Equity and Diversity Council;
• Monica Newell, St. Johnsbury; Amanda Cookson, Craftsbury; Erin Forset, Lyndonville; Linda Michneiwicz, Barton, Interagency Coordinating Council;
• Ceilidh Galloway-Kane, East Hardwick, SerVermont;
• Kenneth Gammell, East Haven, Snowmobile Advisory Council;
• Morgan Moore, Lyndonville, Vermont Humanities Council;
• Shawn Tester, St. Johnsbury, Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees.
The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. Those interested may visit the governor’s website at http://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.