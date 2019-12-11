Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
SPNHF Accepts 2019 LCHIP Award.: From left Rep. Linda Massimilla; Matt Leahy, Forest Society; Governor Chris Sununu; Amanda Merrill, LCHIP Board Chair; Dijit Taylor, LCHIP Executive Director; Art Green, Ammonoosuc Chapter, Trout Unlimited; Tom Howe, Forest Society (Courtesy Photo by Perry Smith)
From left are Courtney Delaney, Grants and Development Coordinator, Northern Forest Center; Amanda Merrill, LCHIP Board Chair; Governor Chris Sununu; Dijit Taylor, LCHIP Executive Director; Lila Thorne, Director of Development, Northern Forest Center; and Rep. Troy Merner, Lancaster. (Courtesy photo by Perry Smith)
SPNHF Accepts 2019 LCHIP Award.: From left Rep. Linda Massimilla; Matt Leahy, Forest Society; Governor Chris Sununu; Amanda Merrill, LCHIP Board Chair; Dijit Taylor, LCHIP Executive Director; Art Green, Ammonoosuc Chapter, Trout Unlimited; Tom Howe, Forest Society (Courtesy Photo by Perry Smith)
From left are Courtney Delaney, Grants and Development Coordinator, Northern Forest Center; Amanda Merrill, LCHIP Board Chair; Governor Chris Sununu; Dijit Taylor, LCHIP Executive Director; Lila Thorne, Director of Development, Northern Forest Center; and Rep. Troy Merner, Lancaster. (Courtesy photo by Perry Smith)
N.H. Governor Chris Sununu spoke to over a hundred people at the public announcement of the 2019 grant awards for the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) in the Executive Council chamber of the State House pn Dec. 4.
“LCHIP defines the 603,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “These grants not only help preserve some of our state’s most important natural, cultural, and historic sites, but provide an immeasurable benefit to Granite Staters.” Governor Sununu congratulated the grant award recipients, highlighting the variety of projects and sources of match funding: lands and buildings of many different types spread all over the state plus match funding from local conservation commissions, the community development finance authority and many other sources. The governor further noted the importance of the personal connections in these projects. It’s not just about submitting a written application and getting a check – important relationships are forged between applicants, LCHIP and elected officials. Governor Sununu followed up by expressing a desire to visit grant recipient sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.