Locals Earn Climate Grant Funds

Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury. (Contributed photo)

Four local entities were among 25 named as recipients for the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s (VCRD) second round of the Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund.

The funding supports projects that make a meaningful, community-scale impact. Of the 37 applications that totaled more than $118,000 in requests, VCRD was able to fully fund 25 project requests totaling over $82,000 to support local climate solutions in Vermont.

