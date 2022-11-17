Locals Earn Climate Grant Funds

Four local entities were among 25 named as recipients for the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s (VCRD) second round of the Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund.
The funding supports projects that make a meaningful, community-scale impact. Of the 37 applications that totaled more than $118,000 in requests, VCRD was able to fully fund 25 project requests totaling over $82,000 to support local climate solutions in Vermont.
Those awarded locally were: Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury, weatherization; Craftsbury Public Library, community resilience center energy system; Glover Energy Committee, library e-bikes for loan; and the town of Sheffield, town solar array.
Projects funded this year include a farmer-led network hosting regular climate-focused events, a library resilience center energy system, climate economy workforce training, and many more. This year, the Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund grew to $82,000. In 2021, it awarded $35,000 to 18 projects out of 29 applications.
“VCRD believes in listening carefully to the ideas of local leaders and connecting those leaders and ideas with resources that can help advance ideas to projects and projects to completion,” said VCRD executive director Brian Lowe. “This competitive program focuses on community-scale innovations, and the accumulation of these local actions - each reflecting the particular nature of a town or area of Vermont - becomes an important way to address the complex challenges of climate change.”
“The Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund has done a tremendous job filling the gap of direct implementation funds accessible at the community level,” said Sam Lash, climate & energy planner for the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission and 2022-23 recipient. “VCRD remains absolutely critical to our towns’ implementation efforts and we look forward to sharing our growing successes.”
VCRD anticipates opening a new round of applications in the late summer of 2023, subject to funding availability.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.