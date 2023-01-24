Locals Indicted As Habitual Offenders
Buy Now

Coos County Courthouse, Lancaster, N.H. #filephoto

A local man is accused of stealing a gun and strangling his intimate partner in Lancaster and a Lancaster man is charged with being a habitual offender in the February round of felony indictments handed up Friday by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court.

Jason Cook, 37, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments