Locals Indicted As Habitual Offenders

A local man is accused of stealing a gun and strangling his intimate partner in Lancaster and a Lancaster man is charged with being a habitual offender in the February round of felony indictments handed up Friday by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court.
Jason Cook, 37, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On Dec. 20 in Dalton, prosecutors said Cook drove a motor vehicle along Route 135/Dalton Road after being certified a habitual offender in 2010 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
Shon McMahon, 57, of Whitefield, was indicted on a Class B felony count of bail jumping.
On July 13 in Lancaster, prosecutors said McMahon, after being released on bail for a prior criminal charge punishable by more than year of incarceration, knowingly failed to appear at Coos Superior Court as required by the conditions of his release.
Sean A. Nolan, 37, of Methuen, Mass., was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On July 11, 2021, in Lancaster, prosecutors said Nolan drove a 2004 BMW along Main Street/Route 3 after having been certified a habitual offender in 2010 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
Nolan also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of disobeying a police officer for knowingly giving a false name and date of birth to New Hampshire State Police Trooper Nathan Cobis in an attempt to hinder Cobis from properly identifying the person behind the wheel. Nolan allegedly gave the false name of “Christopher Roy” and a date of birth of March 27, 1983.
Patrick C. Whittum, 52, of Turner, Maine and Lancaster, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft of a firearm and a Class B felony count of second-degree assault by strangulation.
On Aug. 1 in Lancaster, prosecutors said Whittum stole a .30-30 caliber rifle that belonged to “S.B.,” age 54 and his intimate partner, by taking the gun from S.B.’s residence without permission.
Whittum is also alleged to have strangled S.B. by grabbing S.B.’s throat and squeezing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.