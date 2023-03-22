Locals Indicted For Alleged Assaults On Police Officers

Two Littleton residents are charged with assaulting police officers and a local man faces charges for drug possession and driving a stolen car in the March round of indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
Jason Cook, 37, of Corinth, Vt., and of or formerly of Lancaster and Woodsville, was indicted on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property.
On Jan. 2 in Littleton, prosecutors said Cook retained a 2013 Dodge Avenger belonging to Easy Autos in Lyndonville while knowing it had been stolen or likely stolen.
He also faces Class A felony count of possessing fentanyl in Littleton on Jan. 2, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession in May 2021 in Grafton Superior Court.
In addition, Cook is charged with a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving in Littleton, on Jan. 2, after being certified a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license in August 2010.
Jenny L. Hall, 30, of Littleton and Seabrook, was indicted on two Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault against two police officers, with each charge carrying an extended term of imprisonment, as well as Class A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and Class A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
On Dec. 23 in Littleton, prosecutors said Hall kicked Littleton Police Officer Kyle Audit in the leg and Littleton Police Officer Maiuly Roman in the leg as they were trying to arrest Hall, who failed to comply with Roman’s verbal commands and kicked toward Roman.
Hall is also accused of creating a condition that was hazardous to Roman when Hall dropped to the ground along Hillview Terrace, a public roadway, and swung her legs at Roman, including after Hall was asked to desist.
Nathan Lunsmann, 24, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class A misdemeanor count of assault on a police officer, a charge that carries an extended term of imprisonment.
On Jan. 11 in Littleton, Lunsmann is accused of grabbing Littleton Police Sgt. David Wentworth into a holding cell at the Littleton police station.
Gregory Sargent, 35, of Pike, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of theft and a Class B felony count of burglary.
Sargent is accused of unlawfully entering a residence at 69 Moody Road in North Haverhill on Nov. 30 and stealing an M1 carbine .30-caliber rifle and a .38-caliber revolver from Carol Stevens.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.