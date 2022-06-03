Local residents have been charged with bail jumping, possessing meth, and being habitual offenders in the May round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Dustin J. Adams, 37, of Bath, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On Jan. 5 in Bath, prosecutors said Adams was behind the wheel of a vehicle after being declared a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles in December 2020.
Jessica Chernicki, 44, of or previously of Lower Waterford, Vt., and who has lived in Franconia and Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 22, 2021, in Littleton.
Jack D. Kaminski, 41, of or formerly of Littleton, was indicted on both a Class A felony count and a Class B felony count of bail jumping. On March 28, 2018, and on June 6, 2018, prosecutors said Kaminksi knowingly failed to appear for a court hearing after having been released on bail for a previously charged offense in 2017.
Nancy J. Maguire, 47, of Plymouth, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on March 25, 2021, in Littleton.
Michael E. Plant, 30, of Northumberland, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of bail jumping after knowingly failing to show up to his weekend sentence on Aug. 7, 2020, and on Aug. 14, 2020, at the Grafton County House of Corrections to serve what was a total sentence of consecutive weekends in the jail.
