Locals Indicted For Drugs, Assault, Threatening To Burn Down A House
Coos County courthouse, Lancaster. (File photo)

Residents face a host of drug charges, as well as assault, criminal threatening and weapons charges, in the July round of felony indictments handed up by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on Friday.

Tabitha F. Allen, 38, of Wells River, is charged with two special class felony counts of possessing quantities of heroin/crack cocaine and methamphetamine and two Class A felony counts of subsequent possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine in March 2021 in Northumberland, all following a felony drug conviction at Hillsborough Superior Court in New Hampshire in January 2021.

