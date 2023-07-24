Locals Indicted For Drugs, Assault, Threatening To Burn Down A House

Residents face a host of drug charges, as well as assault, criminal threatening and weapons charges, in the July round of felony indictments handed up by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on Friday.
Tabitha F. Allen, 38, of Wells River, is charged with two special class felony counts of possessing quantities of heroin/crack cocaine and methamphetamine and two Class A felony counts of subsequent possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine in March 2021 in Northumberland, all following a felony drug conviction at Hillsborough Superior Court in New Hampshire in January 2021.
Jake R. Arsenault, 41, of Milan, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing methamphetamine on April 13 in Berlin and a Class B felony count of being a felon in unlawful possession of a deadly weapon.
David M. Glidden III, 35, was indicted on a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
On May 3 in Groveton, prosecutors said Glidden purposely terrorized his intimate partner, 33, when he threatened to burn down her residence.
He is also charged with three Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault for allegedly grabbing her by the arms and dragging her out of a door, pouring beer on her and covering her in alcohol, and throwing the beer can at her and striking her in the face.
In addition, Glidden faces a Class B felony count of possessing on Dec. 24 in Groveton a metal spoon with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Laura E. Heiser, 34, of Concord, Vt., was indicted on two special class felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and buprenorphine in Northumberland on April 10.
Oscar Howland, 36, of Clarksville, was indicted on a special class felony count of possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 11 in Colebrook following a felony drug conviction at Coos Superior Court in 2016.
Natalie R. Plotner, 30, of North Stratford, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing on Oct. 26 in Groveton a foil package that later tested positive for fentanyl.
Dylon D. Roosa, 31, of Stratford, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing on Oct. 26 in Groveton a wax paper bag that later tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.
Jennifer Skoczylas, 33, of Stratford, was indicted on a Class A felony count and a Class B felony count of possessing on Oct. 26 in Groveton a plastic bag with powder that later tested positive for fentanyl and a wax paper bag with powder that tested positive for fentanyl and heroin, after previously being convicted for felony drug possession in Rockingham Superior Court in April 2022.
