Locals Indicted For Possessing, Selling Drugs
Coos County courthouse, Lancaster. (File photo)

Local residents were indicted for felony drug possession, and a Colebrook woman with selling drugs, in the April round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.

Adam Bedard, 43, of Stratford, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense drug possession for possessing quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl on Jan. 5 in Northumberland, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession at Rockingham Superior Court in December 2021.

