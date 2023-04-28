Locals Indicted For Possessing, Selling Drugs

Local residents were indicted for felony drug possession, and a Colebrook woman with selling drugs, in the April round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Adam Bedard, 43, of Stratford, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense drug possession for possessing quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl on Jan. 5 in Northumberland, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession at Rockingham Superior Court in December 2021.
Zachary A. Brower, 24, of Colebrook, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a pen containing a residue of fentanyl on March 4 in Colebrook.
Taylor L. Caron, 30, of Colebrook, was indicted on a special class felony count of subsequent-offense drug sale for possessing more than 5 grams of fentanyl on Dec. 22 in Berlin with the intent to sell, and after having previously being convicted of felony drug possession in 2017 in Coos Superior Court.
Taylor also faces two Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense drug possession for having in her possession quantities of methamphetamine and crack cocaine.
Phillip L. Parrish, 30, of Waynesboro, Pa., was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving on March 21 in Lancaster, after being certified a habitual offender in December 2022 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
