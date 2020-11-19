Locals React To Gov. Sununu Mask Order

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photograph, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu wears a protective mask, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at a polling station in Windham, N.H. New Hampshire joined three dozen other states, including the rest of New England, in enacting a statewide mask mandate as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. Sununu issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn't possible, which goes into effect on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Under growing public pressure Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statewide mask mandate on Thursday.

For the next eight weeks, from Friday through January 15, anyone over age 5 must wear a mask or face covering whenever they’re in public spaces, indoors or outdoors, when they can’t stay at least 6 feet away from people they don’t live with.

