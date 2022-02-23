Over 60 people gathered at Cannon Mountain on Friday evening to ask questions about and show their support for needed improvements to the mountain’s “iconic” aerial tramway.
The hour-and-a-half public input session was attended by locals, second-home owners, past and present Cannon employees and state officials — all of whom raised their hands in support of a new or replacement tram versus a gondola.
The meeting was called by State Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro and State Senator Erin Hennessey of Littleton. Both of the senators and many in the audience spoke in favor of using federal pandemic recovery funds for a complete tram overhaul, estimated to cost $25-$30+ million.
“Jeb and I are both in favor of a new tram,” Sen. Hennessey said, to applause.
Both state senators indicated that if there was enough public support (via comment at Friday’s meeting as well as email comment, currently being accepted until March 1st) for a new tram; that’s what they would continue pushing for through state channels.
“As somebody who has skied here all my life, snowboarded here part of my life, rock climbed on Cannon and hiked on Cannon … this is an iconic mountain and the tram’s the way to go,” said Sen. Bradley. “This is a one-time opportunity to do this and to do it right.”
Bradley noted that pandemic relief funds — if allocated towards the tram project — would need to be used by 2026. Officials said they have a request in to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery regarding the project.
A number of audience members voiced their agreement with state officials.
“Having worked on my own house, one of which is a historical property in Epping … I keep finding that doing things right the first time is always the better way to go,” said Cory McPhee, a Cannon skier and second-home owner in the area, to applause.
McPhee went on to praise the mountain’s leadership in recent years, which has brought national accolades to the ski area, as well as the surrounding Franconia Notch State Park.
The current tram, installed in 1980, has an estimated remaining lifespan of three to five years, revolving around the availability of replacement parts.
John “J.D.” DeVivo, general manager for Cannon Mountain, explained that a complete replacement of the tram would involve suspension of its services for two summers and one winter. As far as summer operations, the mountain will likely use one or two other lifts (the Peabody Detachable Quad and potentially the Cannonball Quad) to bring visitors up the 4,080-foot peak.
The classic red (“Ketchup”) and yellow (“Mustard”) color scheme of the two aerial tramcars were the subject of more than a few puns and jokes during the meeting.
DeVivo explained that when he first arrived, he remembers remarking, ‘what the hell does yellow have to do with Cannon? I like Cannon red … what if they were both Cannon red?’
In response, a longtime tram operator “went out on his own and brought me back a half-inch stack of letters from all the kids at Lafayette Elementary, in which I was called the Antichrist in many different ways,” DeVivo recalled.
“So, of course, it has to be ketchup and mustard and we …” DeVivo said, looking to meeting attendees to finish the story.
“… relish the view,” responded the audience.
DeVivo said that park officials would be meeting with Doppelmayr — an Austrian lift manufacturer Cannon has worked with for decades — on Monday to get more information on possible options.
As part of the likely tram replacement, cable cars could be upgraded to a 100-person capacity instead of the current 80-person limit. However, to handle the increased weight, towers and bases would need to be replaced and the feasibility of utilizing summit and base station structures would need to be assessed.
The current aerial tram, one of two in New England, brings in roughly $1.5 million in direct summer revenue alone, officials said.
Friday night’s presentation, as well as comments and responses can be found at nhstateparks.org/news-events/improving-state-parks. Officials encouraged anyone interested in the project to email their comments or questions to TramComments@dncr.nh.org or nhparks@dncr.nh.gov by March 1.
“Make sure that your neighbors and friends and anyone you know that uses the tram sends emails in to show support for this project,” concluded Sen. Hennessey. “And thank you all for coming out tonight; we weren’t sure on a cold Friday night at 6 p.m. if anyone was going to actually show up, so we really appreciate everyone coming down.”
“I have to say, I’m thrilled to hear the kind of support that is being expressed here tonight,” concluded Sen. Bradley. “This is a gem in the White Mountains and I just hope we get it done, I really do.”
