Locals Support Santa Fund

The following organizations and individuals donated money to the Kingdom Santa Fund between last year’s delivery date through Monday:
Community Bank
David & Jennifer Gile
P Faris & John Nutbrown
Sharon Moore
The Windham Foundation
Union Bank
Wayne & Roberta Fearon
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #58
Ann Fassett & Rose Ramsdell
Appalachian Benefits Group
Barbara Daniels
Barnet Trailblazers
Barrett Insurance Company
Beth Williams & Thomas Ziobrowski
Betty May
Brenda & Frank Meierdiercks
Brian & Michal Ricca
Bryon & Janet Quatrini in Memory of Ken Potter
Carol Novick
Carole Kuligoski
Carolyn & Perley Wright
Celtic Marketing Food Brokers
Charlotte Hutchins
Christine Elder in Memory of David Elder
Christopher & Kathleen Ryan
Dale & Diane Rowell
Daniel & Lorie Kimbell
Danville Woman’s Club
David & Jennifer Gile
David Brown
David Russell
Deane & Sandra Rankin
Dennis & Deborah Smith
Diana Reynolds
Donna Blanchard in Memory of Joyce Bennett
Dorothy Willson
Freihofer’s Outlet (Rosina & Larry Greenwood plus Anonymous donations)
Gena & Scott Glidden
J. Ernest & Joyce Racenet
J. Timothy Ide
James & Jean McGregor
Jeannette Farmer
Jeannette Keenan
Jeannie Clermont
Joan Wollrth & Christine Frost
Joanne & Walter Burke
John & Carolyn Mulligan
John & Louisa Driscoll
John & Teresa Vasko
John McClaughry
Joseph & Jean Barrett in Memory of Lorraine Perkins
Judith & Hobart Selle
Judith Harbaugh & Christine Demars
Karen Aldredge
Katherin Phelps
Kathy & Will Merrill
Keith & Linda Ruede
Lake View Grange #359
Linda Wells
Lyndonville Bagel Depot
M. Kathleen Manley
Madeline & James Easter
Maple Center Motors
Margaret Healey & L. Dolan
Mark & Rena Ellingwood
Mary & Elwyn Whitehead
Melody & Leslie Morrison
Moose River Lake & Lodge Store
Nathalie Wood
North Country Credit Union
North Country Long Spurs
North Danville Baptist Church
Pamela & Michael Fleurie
Patricia & David Henderson in Memory of Kenneth Potter
Patricia Perkins
R & L Greenwood
Reeve Lindbergh
Richard & Denise Barrett
Richard Kozlowski, DDS
Robert & Amanda Cushing
Robert & Elsie Lawrence
Robert & Judith Stowell
Roberta Horowitz
Robert, Sr. & Patricia Briggs in Memory of Bob Briggs
Sharon Amoroso
Sharon & William Fitzgerald
Sheridan Council 421
Sherry Gray
St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge #1343
St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club
Stephanie & Jay Churchill
Steven M. Bonett
Terry & Waneta Clifford
The Cardinal’s Nest in Memory of past Tenants
The Strong Muller Marine Corps League Detachment
The White’s Market in Memory of Joyce Bennett
Thomas McFarland & Janice Greaves
Tiffany Ella Murray (Barnet Craft Show Raffle)
Timothy & Brenda Leahy
Todd & Katy Smith
Trombly Plumbing & Heating
Wanda & Laurence Grant
Wes Ward Auto
West Barnet Women’s Fellowship
West Danville UMW
William & Kimberly Hill
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.