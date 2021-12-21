Locals Support Santa Fund
St. Johnsbury firefighter Troy Darby loads boxes of food for Santa Fund deliveries on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The following organizations and individuals donated money to the Kingdom Santa Fund between last year’s delivery date through Monday:

Community Bank

David & Jennifer Gile

P Faris & John Nutbrown

Sharon Moore

The Windham Foundation

Union Bank

Wayne & Roberta Fearon

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #58

Ann Fassett & Rose Ramsdell

Appalachian Benefits Group

Barbara Daniels

Barnet Trailblazers

Barrett Insurance Company

Beth Williams & Thomas Ziobrowski

Betty May

Brenda & Frank Meierdiercks

Brian & Michal Ricca

Bryon & Janet Quatrini in Memory of Ken Potter

Carol Novick

Carole Kuligoski

Carolyn & Perley Wright

Celtic Marketing Food Brokers

Charlotte Hutchins

Christine Elder in Memory of David Elder

Christopher & Kathleen Ryan

Dale & Diane Rowell

Daniel & Lorie Kimbell

Danville Woman’s Club

David & Jennifer Gile

David Brown

David Russell

Deane & Sandra Rankin

Dennis & Deborah Smith

Diana Reynolds

Donna Blanchard in Memory of Joyce Bennett

Dorothy Willson

Freihofer’s Outlet (Rosina & Larry Greenwood plus Anonymous donations)

Gena & Scott Glidden

J. Ernest & Joyce Racenet

J. Timothy Ide

James & Jean McGregor

Jeannette Farmer

Jeannette Keenan

Jeannie Clermont

Joan Wollrth & Christine Frost

Joanne & Walter Burke

John & Carolyn Mulligan

John & Louisa Driscoll

John & Teresa Vasko

John McClaughry

Joseph & Jean Barrett in Memory of Lorraine Perkins

Judith & Hobart Selle

Judith Harbaugh & Christine Demars

Karen Aldredge

Katherin Phelps

Kathy & Will Merrill

Keith & Linda Ruede

Lake View Grange #359

Linda Wells

Lyndonville Bagel Depot

M. Kathleen Manley

Madeline & James Easter

Maple Center Motors

Margaret Healey & L. Dolan

Mark & Rena Ellingwood

Mary & Elwyn Whitehead

Melody & Leslie Morrison

Moose River Lake & Lodge Store

Nathalie Wood

North Country Credit Union

North Country Long Spurs

North Danville Baptist Church

Pamela & Michael Fleurie

Patricia & David Henderson in Memory of Kenneth Potter

Patricia Perkins

R & L Greenwood

Reeve Lindbergh

Richard & Denise Barrett

Richard Kozlowski, DDS

Robert & Amanda Cushing

Robert & Elsie Lawrence

Robert & Judith Stowell

Roberta Horowitz

Robert, Sr. & Patricia Briggs in Memory of Bob Briggs

Sharon Amoroso

Sharon & William Fitzgerald

Sheridan Council 421

Sherry Gray

St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge #1343

St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club

Stephanie & Jay Churchill

Steven M. Bonett

Terry & Waneta Clifford

The Cardinal’s Nest in Memory of past Tenants

The Strong Muller Marine Corps League Detachment

The White’s Market in Memory of Joyce Bennett

Thomas McFarland & Janice Greaves

Tiffany Ella Murray (Barnet Craft Show Raffle)

Timothy & Brenda Leahy

Todd & Katy Smith

Trombly Plumbing & Heating

Wanda & Laurence Grant

Wes Ward Auto

West Barnet Women’s Fellowship

West Danville UMW

William & Kimberly Hill

