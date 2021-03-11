Loiacono replaces sister on SAU 36 School Board

Bob Loiacono casts a vote during Whitefield Town Meeting at White Mountains Regional High School on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Loiacono won a write-in campaign for a three-year seat on the SAU 36 School Board. He replaces his sister Jessica, an 11-year board member who did not seek re-election. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Write-in candidate Robert Loiacono won a three-year seat representing Whitefield on the SAU 36 School Board.

He replaces his sister, Jessica, an 11-year school board member and outgoing chairwoman who did not seek re-election.

Robert mounted a write-in campaign after no candidates filed for the race.

The school board’s next scheduled meeting is March 22.

