A beaming Abby Long talks to the Burke Fall Festival crowd gathered round the bandstand on Saturday after Long was named Burke Citizen of the Year. At right is Burke Area Chamber of Commerce president John Kascendka, who presented the award. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Celebrating its centennial this year, the Burke Mountain Club leads the parade at Saturday's Burke Fallo Festival. Carrying the banner are Mary Jane Morin, left, and Nancy Hubbard. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Riders and paraders share the road prior to Saturday's Burke Fall Festival parade. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Dwarfing everything around it with its size and elegant grace is this 1937 Packard. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Bound for outer space in his Saturn rocket is young astronaut Gordon Simpson. The rocket was made by his dad at right, to commemorate the 50th year of the moon landing. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Good cheer is everywhere as this teddy bear high fives the young and young at heart in Saturday's Burke Fall Festival. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
A piggyback ride comes true in every sense of the word for KTA parade rider Mark Franco. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Open to all riders, members of the Mt. Sanai #3 Cycle Unit pause at the Burke Fall Festival parade. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Injured cyclists are glad when Taylor Burbo of East Burke Fire & Rescue shows up to render aid. A toboggan is attached to the rear of his rig. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Burke Area Chamber of Commerce president John Kascenska hands the microphone to KTA executive director Abby Long after she was named Burke Citizen of the Year. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Sprouting its fall coat early, this tree in the center of East Burke village dwarfs the hubbub of activity at Saturday's Burke Fall Festival. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Arlene Davis, in foreground, hugs Kingdom Trails Association executive director Abby Long after Long was named Burke Citizen of the Year at Saturday's Fall Festival. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
