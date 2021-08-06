A couple of Northeast Kingdom projects got a shot in the arm in recent days, bringing long-sought efforts closer to reality.
The support came as work on the next federal budget in the US Senate revealed several NEK projects slated to receive sizeable funding.
Most notably is $600,000 for a long-planned expansion at Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick. The earmark would help the library cover escalating costs caused by the pandemic that came to light as the 125-year-old institution bid out a major expansion to the library.
Lisa Sammet, Library Director, said Friday she was thrilled at the prospect of the additional funding helping her and the community realize their dream of expanding and improving the historic structure, which stands today much as it did when it opened generations ago.
“I have been here for 21 years ad I’ve been working on this for 21 years,” said Sammet. “It’s been a long process of getting my dream realized.”
The library has been working on the latest iteration of its expansion plans for several years. Previous plans to expand the library had fallen short, including one several years ago that failed a bond vote.
But this latest effort looked to be nearing the finish line and had been slated to begin construction this year, that is until construction bids came in 50% above initial estimates.
“Our initial projected cost was about $1.7 million,” explained Sammet. The bids came in at $2.4 million and higher, forcing the library trustees to postpone the planned construction and look at parts of the project that could be scaled back. Sammet said prior to opening the bids they believed they had fundraised enough for the project and the decision to delay was difficult.
With the earmark approved by Sen. Patrick Leahy looking like a likely source of additional funding, things are back on track, albeit delayed until 2022, and some of the cost-cutting measures can likely be restored, said Sammet.
Construction will likely last about 9 months and Sammet hopes the new space could be open by Thanksgiving.
The expansion will add 4,000 square feet to the 900-square-foot library designed by famed St. Johnsbury architect Lambert Packard, who designed many notable buildings around the area including Fairbanks Museum. In fact, Jeudevine Memorial Library bears a striking resemblance to the museum, with the distinctive eyebrow dormers and use of the same brownstone. Sammet said her understanding is the library even used some leftover stone from the museum in its construction. Perhaps coincidentally, the museum itself will undergo an expansion next year with the construction of its Science Annex.
Sammet commended the hard work of the library’s building committee and their fundraising efforts and donors to seeing the project through and can’t wait for the final product to be realized.
The expansion will introduce handicapped accessibility, a variety of community spaces, a children’s and teen room, and other spaces to dramatically improve the library as a community resource. Not to mention the introduction of a heated bathroom - which will be most welcomed after using the library’s current unheated bathroom in the basement for over 2 decades.
Bike Path Phase 2
Among other projects included in Leahy’s earmarks was $543,000 for the St. Johnsbury extension of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said this would cover a portion of a planned second phase to the town’s bike path that looks to connect downtown with the trailhead of the LVRT on South Main Street.
The project is slated to cost about $1.5 million. Whitehead said the town has a pending grant application with the Northern Borders Regional Commission that would hopefully cover the majority of the remaining cost.
St. Johnsbury has been working on the first phase which included construction of the bike pavilion on Bay Street and a portion of the recreation trail that runs south near the Passumpsic River behind RK Miles and a GMP substation before rejoining Bay Street near the Myers lot about halfway to the LVRT trailhead.
Whitehead explained that the next phase would extend this trail along the river and connect it with the LVRT by staying behind the Ralston-Purina building and the town’s water treatment facility.
The project would also include lighting along the trail, new parking near the LVRT trailhead, improvements to the honking tunnel and other enhancements.
Whitehead said besides needing additional funding the project would still need design, engineering and permitting, but he is hopeful all that and construction could be completed by late 2022 to perhaps coincide with Gov. Phil Scott’s hopes to see the full LVRT completed next year.
“We want to make our piece of the trail a destination,” said Whitehead. “We want it to be accessible and feature our history and art.”
This second phase would bring St. Johnsbury’s bike path one step closer to dreams that were originally hatched about three decades ago when bike path supporters originally proposed a path that would connect the town forest and ball fields along the river and eventually reaching the town school. Whitehead said once the second phase was completed there are thoughts about extending the path further north along Bay Street and perhaps crossing the Passumpsic on the lower bridge and eventually getting to the ball fields.
Catamount Arts Improvements
One other local project highlighted in an announcement of the earmarks from Leahy’s office was $108,000 for Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.
Executive Director Jody Fried said the money represents just over half of the projected costs for an HVAC upgrade to the arts center and theater. The project would improve the facility’s air circulation system.
“We are excited to see that moving forward,” said Fried, noting the project could conceivably be built next spring.
“It’s exciting and it‘s a very important enhancement to a public building that means a lot to the community,” he added.
The announced funding for these projects is part of the proposed federal budget that will still need to work its way through the legislative process before final enactment later this year and could potentially be adjusted.
