Long-Term Care Workers Adapt To Even More Demanding Roles

Sometimes all you need is a hug.
Since the pandemic suspended visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, their elderly residents haven’t had any hugs or close contact from their loved ones in more than three months.
And although outside visitation will be allowed beginning this weekend at most facilities, they will be no-contact visits, with masks on and everyone spaced six feet apart, a procedure unlikely to end any time soon.
As a consequence, some health care workers in nursing homes and care facilities, already in demanding roles, have taken on the additional role of meeting the socio-emotional needs of some residents.
“I have a gentleman [into his 80s] who comes to me every morning for a hug,” said Rosemary Mayhew, administrator of the Bel-Aire Center in Newport. “He said it’s what he needs. He came for an elbow shake for a week or two after it started and came up one day and said I just need a hug. It’s our morning ritual — an elbow shake and a hug.”
Other staff members — the Bel-Aire has about 70 in all departments — are doing it, too, she said.
“Aides are spending time with residents, and painting nails and fixing hair because the hairdressers can’t come in,” said Mayhew.
The job of a care worker can be a gratifying one in which workers provide an essential need and develop strong bonds with residents, and in one sense become another member of their family.
But going the extra mile during a stressful time can create additional stress.
“After eight hours a day wearing goggles and masks you do enjoy your day off,” said Mayhew. “There are times when you just wonder how long is this going to last and how much more are the poor residents going to go without. We are their family, but we’re not their family … You go home emotionally drained.”
Nursing homes will make do, but most people can’t go too long without seeing their loved ones face-to-face, she said.
This week, Genesis HealthCare, which runs the Bel-Aire Center, as well as others that include the Lafayette Center in Franconia and Country Village Center in Lancaster, held a three-day Genesis National Employee Recognition Day, from Tuesday to Thursday, honoring “the incredible heroism, resolve and sacrifice of more than 50,000 front-line caregivers and workers fighting this pandemic.”
At county nursing homes, staff appreciation is also being expressed.
On Thursday at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, the family of one resident, George McAvoy, World War II veteran and an innkeeper at Thayers Inn in Littleton, brought in a mobile donut shop to provide free treats for nursing home staff.
McAvoy is turning 100 in July and his family wanted to begin the celebration process and also to recognize staff members, said Craig Labore, administrator of the Grafton County Nursing Home.
“They want to recognize all of the staff at the nursing home and all of the efforts that everybody is putting forth to care for the residents here, and just thank them for everything that is being done, not just for the residents on the floor that their father lives on, but for all residents in the nursing home,” said Labore. “They recognize how challenging this time is and just wanted to say thank you.”
Added Roles For Staff
The current GCNH population is about 112 residents looked after by some 250 care workers.
Early on when physical visitation was stopped in the Grafton County home, virtual visitation began with computer teleconferencing programs, using FaceTime and Skype, and with window visits for residents living on the first floor.
“That’s what we’ve been doing essentially through the middle of March, but I think staff have realized residents are really missing that extra touch,” said Labore.”It’s nice to see each other virtually or visit through a screen, but with some residents staff are starting to see some changes and so they are stepping up more to try to fill that need and spending more one-on-one time with residents.”
Little things are also being done to mitigate those changes, which might come in the form of loneliness or anxiety, he said.
“If they know a resident likes a particular type of candy bar or beverage, they’ll go out to the stores and buy them on their own,” said Labore. “They are just trying to show that extra element of care, doing those little things that perhaps a family member might do coming into the nursing home to visit, but that staff are doing now to try to make up for it.”
Days are always busy for care workers, but now even more so because they see how the lack of visitation is impacting some residents.
“At first it was overwhelming for everybody, but it’s calmed down a little bit,” said Liz Vance, registered nurse at the GCNH.
There’s been far fewer visits in the building and keeping residents separated can be tricky, she said.
“They’re used to a lot of people around and a lot of company,” said Vance.
Many staff members have taken on a more supportive role, ensuring that residents understand all precautions and that no visits from family are for their own safety, she said.
Care workers are also keeping families updated on the condition and needs of their loved ones in care, updates to families that have increased during the pandemic, she said.
That added level of care is now built in and will be the norm for some time to come.
“We don’t want to jump the gun,” Vance said of a full reopening to visitors. “It’s better safe than sorry, especially with this population.”
Harvest Fisher, activities director for the GCNH, and Michelle White, assistant activities director, have also taken on added roles.
They are facilitating increasing virtual visitation, setting residents up with independent projects, and getting to better know the needs of each resident.
“I think it’s been good to have more one-on-one time with them that individualizes more things for independent projects,” said White.
The GCNH has always done that for residents, but now it’s more detail-oriented, said Fisher.
“We’re still doing some group programming that meets the social distance requirements,” she said. “We’ve been doing well and meeting the challenges of COVID-19.”
Since the restrictions on physical visitation, staff have also been facilitating connections between local students and GCNH residents.
“The kids have sent cards letting them know they’re thinking of them,” said White.
Before school let out for the summer, a pen pal program was launched involving students from area schools writing cards, and several residents have sent cards back, said Fisher.
“We’re just thinking outside of the box and coming up with different programming ideas,” she said.
Another program, said White, involved the Monroe Consolidated School sending the GCNH a slide show with photographs and cards students made.
Family and friends also donated wooden crafts to enhance the garden area.
“There’s a lot of things like that going on, a lot of simple things, but things that mean a lot,” said Fisher.
Meeting Staff Needs
Some care workers have found themselves in supportive roles at the workplace at a time when they have family needs of their own.
“We’re all dealing with stress in this time, and certainly you live the pandemic here in the building, but you also live it outside of the building too, so you’re dealing with the stress of everything going on in the outside,” said Labore.
That includes parents of young children, who had to adjust to distance learning from home after schools were closed, an adjustment that was stressful on staff members who have to work full-time and at the same time have to help their children fulfill the requirements of distance learning.
“And with everything that’s been talked about with nursing homes and how COVID-19 impacts them in the state and nationally, they’re very worried about what might happen in this building if something occurred on an outbreak level,” said Labore. “That stress has been there.”
To reduce the burden of child issues for staff members who are parents, the GCNH has been adaptive to staffing needs.
And a few weeks ago, the county had a backpack stuffing program to thank staff members, who received goodies and a thank you from the human resources department stating how much everyone’s efforts are appreciated, said Labore.
“We’ve been trying to do little things here and there and trying to keep everybody’s spirits up the best we can,” he said.
It’s not easy when no one knows how long the pandemic will last and how long visitation will be suspended or restricted, he said.
“It’s a challenging job and then you throw this into the mix,” said Labore. “It creates another challenge. But we’re fortunate to have such a great caring staff for residents.”
One of the nice things about a small community like Haverhill is that some staff members caring for residents have known them for many years, and their family has known them, and some staff members might have been taught in school by a nursing home resident, he said.
“There is that community connection,” said Labore. “There really is that element of family in the care the residents receive here.”
For staff, it’s about enhancing residents’ quality of life and making the best of the situation, said Fisher.
“We are here for them,” she said. “Everybody really worked hard, worked together, and just jumped right in. It’s long-term care. You just go with the flow and you do what’s needed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.