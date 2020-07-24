Denis Girouard is trying to adjust to a recent loss of structure in his life.
At 50, the Concord resident, husband and father of three retired from the Vermont State Police on Friday, and it’s a decision that will take some getting used to.
“For the last couple of days I feel like I’ve been skipping school,” he said Wednesday. “I feel like I should be at work, checking in with my boss.”
The former VSP detective sergeant wore casual clothes Wednesday during an interview about his retirement. He wore a ball cap with sunglasses cradled on the brim. His plans that day included shopping at Caplan’s with his son, Ethan, and doing some yard work.
Girouard’s retirement follows a career that spans the better part of 31 years of service. He joined the Navy after graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1989. Except for a two-year stint with Winterset Construction following the Navy in 1992, he’s had a para-military structure to his life.
“I’ve been working in a para-military organization since 1989, and Friday that stopped, so it’s kind of hard to adjust to it,” Girouard said.
His local law enforcement career began at the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Jeff Bitcon. He recalls former St. Johnsbury Police Chief Clem Houde encouraging him to join. Girouard then worked his way into a full-time police officer role at the St. Johnsbury Police Department under Chief Bruce Pratt.
During his time at the PD, he served as the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) educator, communicating with children about making healthy choices. He said time with Mark Palmieri coaching youth football served him well in the DARE role.
“I think that’s why I wanted to get into the DARE program, was Mark,” he said. “The way he treated kids, approached kids, whether they were doing something well or bad.”
While serving as police officer, Girouard began assisting state police as an auxiliary trooper. That evolved into his move from the PD to the VSP in 2000.
His role prior to his retirement as a detective sergeant was with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation working major crimes cases. Through the years, Girouard said he has probably been involved with over 100 homicides in varying capacities.
“It’s a profession you can love and hate within the same shift, within the same hour, within the same ten-minute span,” he said.
The long days and nights and the horrible things he needed to investigate were difficult, he said. “There are some things I wish I’d never seen.” But working alongside his VSP coworkers through it all is something that Girouard said he most appreciates about his time in law enforcement.
“Just the camaraderie, that you are with the same type of people, experiencing the same things,” he said. “The camaraderie during those events, I will miss that. During those tough times, people’s true colors come out. Misery loves a companion is kind of the best way to put it.”
Girouard credits many people by name for teaching him lessons that have served him well in his law enforcement career.
Way back in high school there were Roo Mold and Fred Priest. “Roo became a huge mentor just in ethics and work and how to do things and how to treat people,” he said. “Fred Priest, Roo Mold … people who were just grounded, who got it. You work hard. You take care of people. You treat people decent.”
The people who helped him on the job are many, he said, naming J.P. Sinclair who retired from VSP as a captain among several.
“Patrol commanders, Sgt. (Bob) Cushing, now Capt. Cushing, Fred Cornell, Lt. (Ed) Ledo who became major,” he recalled. “I was fortunate enough to work with some people who had varied skills and assets that as a young trooper you see what they’re doing that works and you take it and make it your own.”
Girouard was resistant to share what he thinks were his strengths on the job as law enforcer, but when pressed he said for him it was all about relationships.
“I’d like to think that I had the ability to talk to anybody and treat everybody no matter if they wore a shirt and tie or they didn’t and were a laborer covered with the day’s work and sweat, that I could relate to either of those because I’ve done those things. I’ve built bridges, built houses. I’ve worked in the woods. So I think the ability to kind of relate to people and treat people decent is hopefully what people think,” he said.
That approach served him well with investigations, he said. “I was able to develop either a network or an awareness around where people would share information. They would call me and share information that was very helpful to me and to the citizens in solving bigger cases.”
As for the lawbreakers he encountered he said most were people who made bad choices rather than bad people.
“We do arrest bad people, and I’ve arrested bad people that I would consider bad people in homicides that just are evil people, but for the most part I think people are not bad, just bad choices,” he said.
The current attitude toward law enforcement in some parts of the country is a concern in the law enforcement community, said Girouard, and some he said choose to leave the career because of it.
“I think people (in law enforcement) are more guarded. There’s maybe a higher level of alertness,” he said. “You see headlines in the media about officers being killed and riots where things go bad. People are entitled to their own opinions, but when people start getting hurt, property starts getting destroyed, it’s a different level of alertness and guardedness.”
Asked to share something about the job that he won’t miss, Girouard was quick with an answer: “The phone.”
“It seems like if you’re dedicated to your job, you carry it with you and if your boss calls, you go. It’s a detriment to your family, but you want to do well for your profession. You don’t want to let your family down, but it seems, at least the way I was brought up, if the boss called, you went.”
“Not being on the hook will probably be a good thing on those 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the morning calls and away from the family for two or three days on those bigger cases. That stuff I’m not going to miss.”
Girouard has three children: Kaitlyn, Lauren and Ethan. He’s married to Audra, who serves as treasurer for the town of Concord.
It’s the importance of family connection for Girouard that Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski shared during her swearing-in ceremony last December before Gov. Phil Scott and a room full of well-wishers. In her speech she said Girouard reminded her “to go home; hug my kids; let go of the poison that can seep into your veins in this job.”
Lt. Jason Letourneau, who recently replaced Lt. Kirk Cooper who just retired as BCI lieutenant for the region, recalled the many years working with Girouard. Letourneau, who helped give Girouard a send-off party at the St. Johnsbury barracks on Friday, said he will be missed.
“He treated people with respect, and it worked well for him,” he said.
What’s Next?
Girouard doesn’t have definitive plans for what’s next. He said a friend has extended an invitation to help with a landscaping business. Girouard is also considering starting an automobile undercoating business.
“Enough people want it so I could probably start a business, but I’ve got to look at all the angles with it,” he said.
He said he’d like to travel, citing Wyoming and Indiana as hunting destinations, but said COVID-19 has put those plans on hold.
