Long-time Leader In Health Care Returning To Senator Sanders Staff
David Reynolds and Susan Ohlidal present on the work of the Caledonia and s. Essex Accountable Health Community. (Courtesy Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town’s newly re-elected moderator, who has decades of service in health care and has been called the “Godfather of Vermont Health Centers,” is returning to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ staff to support the senator’s chairmanship of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

David Reynolds, who received 663 out of 666 votes to return as town moderator on Town Meeting Day last week, will rejoin Sanders and be tasked with helping form policy to strengthen access to primary health care and address workforce shortages across the country.

