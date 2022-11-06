Long-time Local Surveyor Weighs In On Academy Property Dispute

A professional Truline survey in 2013 notes property lines for the triangle at the intersection of Western Avenue and Main Street. The highlighted interior line contains an area of St. Johnsbury Academy ownership. A local surveyor said the exterior line includes an area that falls within the right-of-way.
ST. JOHNSBURY — A long-time local surveyor says a map noting the Academy’s ownership of a triangular piece of property includes a boundary area that is in the public right-of-way, and state senate candidate J.T. Dodge says that’s where he was standing while campaigning on Oct. 28.
Dodge was ordered to stay off the property at the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue by St. Johnsbury Police at the request of Academy officials who said they don’t want anyone campaigning on their property. At two separate times on Oct. 28, Dodge stood on the triangle waving to passing motorists.
Dodge claimed that town tax map indicates the property in question is a public right of way, but Academy officials shared a copy of a quit claim deed from 1894 that notes Academy taking ownership of the triangle.
Andy Dussault, of St. Johnsbury, who has been a land surveyor since 1973, said it appears that while the Academy does own the property, a survey done in 2013 identifies an area on the outside of the property that is part of the road width right-of-way.
Dodge sought Dussault’s take on the property lines on the advice of a former Academy teacher who knew Dussault to be a local survey professional.
Dussault said his take on the survey is that road width markings extend onto the grassy portion of the triangle, and if that’s where Dodge was standing, he was in the right-of-way.
Dussault said he’s a big supporter of the Academy, but he’s concerned that Dodge is being villainized over access to a piece of property where public right-of-way is apparent.
“Let’s be fair with this guy,” he said.
Dodge maintains that when Academy officials and the police were ordering him off the property, they were asserting Academy ownership without definitive proof.
Dodge said he believes the survey map denotes a space that is in the right-of-way and that’s where he was standing. “I believe I have proven that the land owned by SJA is much smaller than they do,” he said.
He also said police moving to issue him a notice of trespass did so without a clear sense of property ownership. “In this case it is my contention that the Saint Johnsbury police did not have probable cause, as that would have included knowledge of who owns the triangle,” he said in an email.
He said Friday that he intends to return to the space before the election on Tuesday. “I will use the documents to prove that I am safely on land that any person running for office or otherwise can use the land,” he said.
On Saturday, people with “J.T. Dodge for senate” signs were on either side of Railroad Street.
Dodge is challenging multi-term Senator Jane Kitchel, of Danville.
