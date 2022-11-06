Long-time Local Surveyor Weighs In On Academy Property Dispute
A professional Truline survey in 2013 notes property lines for the triangle at the intersection of Western Avenue and Main Street. The highlighted interior line contains an area of St. Johnsbury Academy ownership. A local surveyor said the exterior line includes an area that falls within the right-of-way.

ST. JOHNSBURY — A long-time local surveyor says a map noting the Academy’s ownership of a triangular piece of property includes a boundary area that is in the public right-of-way, and state senate candidate J.T. Dodge says that’s where he was standing while campaigning on Oct. 28.

Dodge was ordered to stay off the property at the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue by St. Johnsbury Police at the request of Academy officials who said they don’t want anyone campaigning on their property. At two separate times on Oct. 28, Dodge stood on the triangle waving to passing motorists.

