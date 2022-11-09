ST. JOHNSBURY — Events to commemorate Veterans Day on Friday will be directed with military precision; the man leading the way is a veteran and has decades of practice.

Richard Ball, of Passumpsic, a U.S. Army, Reserves and Guard veteran who achieved the rank of master sergeant before retiring from military service in 2007, will serve as parade marshal for the 33rd consecutive time. Ball, a life member of the American Legion Post #58 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 793 in St. Johnsbury, began leading the procession of military veterans in 1989 when the former marshal, Bob Norcross, was physically unable to because of a leg injury.

