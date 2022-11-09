ST. JOHNSBURY — Events to commemorate Veterans Day on Friday will be directed with military precision; the man leading the way is a veteran and has decades of practice.
Richard Ball, of Passumpsic, a U.S. Army, Reserves and Guard veteran who achieved the rank of master sergeant before retiring from military service in 2007, will serve as parade marshal for the 33rd consecutive time. Ball, a life member of the American Legion Post #58 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 793 in St. Johnsbury, began leading the procession of military veterans in 1989 when the former marshal, Bob Norcross, was physically unable to because of a leg injury.
Ball has helped the town commemorate both Memorial Day and Veterans Day, leading the parade processions, directing the events on Veterans Memorial Bridge and raising the American flag near the war memorial in Courthouse Park.
As marshal on Friday, he’ll raise the flag for the last time at about 11 a.m. It was at 11 a.m. on the 11th month on the 11th day of the month in 1918 when the Armistice was signed ending the fighting of World War I.
Ball, 75, said it’s time to let someone else take the marshal role in St. Johnsbury. “It’s time to pass it on down to somebody a little younger,” he said.
He joined the Army during the Vietnam war, serving in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. He grew up in Lunenburg, graduating from high school in Lancaster, N.H. Following four and a half years of active duty in the Army, Ball spent nine years in the Army Reserves and then transitioned into the Army National Guard.
Honoring the military veterans living and dead is important to him, Ball said. “It’s very deep in my heart; I’ve lost a lot of good friends.”
Serving in a lead role for the last three decades of Memorial Day and Veterans Day commemorations has given Ball a perspective of the level of community support shown on these days. There have been some years of high turnout but many of the military holidays haven’t drawn large crowds.
“The best turnout we ever had was after 9-11 (Sept. 11, 2001 - the terrorist attacks that destroyed the Twin Towers in New York and damaged the Pentagon in Washington),” Ball said. No other year since has approached that level of support.
“It’s just dwindled down and dwindled down,” he said. “The patriotism has kind of lost its place for some reason.”
Taking the time to attend a local Veterans Day or Memorial Day commemoration event is a small price to pay to show support to those who have served in the military and in some cases died, Ball said.
“These two days are days to remember the ultimate sacrifice that these men and women have given in the past and today even,” said Ball. “(The public) shouldn’t forget the ultimate sacrifice these people have given and are still giving.”
The commemoration of Veterans Day in St. Johnsbury this year begins on the Veterans Memorial Bridge at 9 a.m. as the VFW conducts a brief service that includes the gun salute and playing of Taps by perennial bugler Debi Smith. The parade, which will include marching veterans, Legion and VFW auxiliary members and members of the St. Johnsbury Academy Band will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Father Lively Center. The route is a little shorter this year, with parade participants walking east on Winter Street then south on Main Street until they reach the courthouse.
The ceremony at the courthouse will include the playing of the National Anthem by the Academy band and a speech by Rep. Chip Troiano, of Stannard.
Fresh off an election victory on Tuesday in which he had no declared opponent for the first time in five consecutive election cycles, Troiano will talk about his former military service in Vietnam, which included his role of helicopter door gunner in Vietnam completing more than 250 combat missions, and his current efforts on behalf of Vermont veterans, serving as vice chair of the General, Housing & Military Affairs committee in the Vermont House.
“I think I was put there (the committee) because of the experience (of military service),” Troiano said. “I feel honored to have been put there for that reason.”
Also delivering a few remarks will be Ball, who said he plans to offer thanks for the support he has received in the many years he has served as marshal.
The VFW is hosting a luncheon at their home on Eastern Avenue following the ceremony in Courthouse Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.