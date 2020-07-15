Long-Time Peacham Town Clerk Publishes Memoir

Lorna Quimby published her memoir, “Growing Up Rural: A Vermont Childhood.”
In two volumes, Quimby shares stories of life on an isolated dairy farm in Peacham, Vt. during the Great Depression. Illustrated with photographs from the author’s personal collection and sketches drawn specifically for this project, “Growing Up Rural” offers a look at a time when dirt roads were impassable in winter, baking and heating were done with wood, farmers worked the land with draft horses full of personality, and children walked to the nearest one-room school.
Quimby’s memoir is based on the monthly columns she wrote for the Danville North Star from 1995 – 2019.
In addition to her columns for the North Star, Quimby is also the author of “Peacham Academy, 1795 – 1971” as well as several articles published in Vermont History. She holds a B.A. from NVU-Lyndon and served as Peacham’s town clerk for several decades. Following her retirement, she was president of the Peacham Historical Association.
