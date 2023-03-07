Longtime Barnet Fire & Rescue Volunteer Joe Barrett Honored

Longtime Barnet Fire & Rescue volunteer Joe Barrett, left, is thanked for his service by State Rep. and town resident Bobby Farlice-Rubio at Barnet's annual town meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo Courtesy Ron Morse)
BARNET — Voters approved the annual budget for the town of $1,828,374.85 at Tuesday’s annual meeting, and returned a slate of candidates to offices in an election as well as most other vacancies filled with candidates, with no contests for any town positions, reported Select Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford after the meeting.
She said that the town is still working to fill a lister position and may have someone interested.
She said there were no surprises, and the meeting held at the Barnet School saw a pretty small turnout, 91 voters in all.
All the special appropriations requests presented to voters passed.
Ford was re-elected to a 3-year term on the town’s Select Board.
Dennis McLam was elected the town’s moderator.
Steve Mosher and Dave Stevenson were elected as constables, Becca Pedersen, Jackie Verley and Linda Cochrane were elected to the library board, Ford said.
“Town Meeting was uneventful. All articles passed as warned. All officers with expiring terms (or appointed mid-term) were re-elected unopposed, except for two who did not seek re-election,” Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt reported after the meeting. “David Warden’s expiring office was left vacant, as no voter was nominated. The Selectboard will appoint a lister; library trustee Julia Roos did not seek re-election. Rebecca Pedersen was nominated and elected.”
Joe Barrett Honored
State Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, was at the annual meeting, where he presented a certificate of thanks to longtime Barnet Fire & Rescue Department member Joe Barrett for his 43 years of service on the town’s volunteer fire department. Barrett is retiring from the fire department, said Ford.
The Vermont Secretary of State signed the certificate, she said.
“All the stories about him were about how he was always at the ready to help not only our fire department, but those from surrounding towns as well,” Ford said after attending Barrett’s recent retirement party hosted by the fire company.
“He answered three calls on the morning he retired,” said Ford. “I think that’s a good way to describe the kind of person he is. The fire department is really like a close family.”
