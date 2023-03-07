Longtime Barnet Fire & Rescue Volunteer Joe Barrett Honored

Longtime Barnet Fire & Rescue volunteer Joe Barrett, left, is thanked for his service by State Rep. and town resident Bobby Farlice-Rubio at Barnet's annual town meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo Courtesy Ron Morse)

BARNET — Voters approved the annual budget for the town of $1,828,374.85 at Tuesday’s annual meeting, and returned a slate of candidates to offices in an election as well as most other vacancies filled with candidates, with no contests for any town positions, reported Select Board Co-Chair Dylan Ford after the meeting.

She said that the town is still working to fill a lister position and may have someone interested.

