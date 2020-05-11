BURKE — The Town of Burke has hired its first-ever part-time Town Administrator, and he’s well-known.
The job goes to former selectman, chair of the Development Review Board, town moderator and town zoning administrator Michael Harris.
Harris, 56, was hired by the board and announced in a recent statement.
“There are a lot of moving parts to running a Town with as much going on as Burke does and the Selectboard is looking forward to having Mike assist us with these tasks,” said Board Chair Christine Emmons.
Harris will be paid $25 an hour, and the position is up to 25 hours a week, the position is budgeted for $32,500 a year, said Emmons.
Since last January, Harris has been serving as the town’s zoning administrator, a role he stepped up to fill after the prior zoning administrator had resigned.
The position worked out “phenomenally well,” said Harris, saying he was able to help with a few ongoing situations in town and to work with the DRB, which he had served on for a long time.
“I have a lot of knowledge for almost the last 30 years, I was on the selectboard with Sam (Sanderson) and Emery (Noyes) forever. I just know a whole lot of stuff that would help it to flow along.”
Harris said he plans to continue as the town’s zoning administrator, as well, “A lot of stuff kind of dovetails in with that; if somebody came along and was interested enough in that, I would be there to guide them so there would be some continuity.”
The ZA role is about 40 hours a month on average, said Harris, “And it comes and goes, some weeks are a little busier than others and some weeks are pretty quiet.”
Harris is beginning the Town Administrator position now, he said from his home in Landaff in an interview on Tuesday.
Some consistent, regular office hours will be part of his schedule, and may be one full day or two part-days, “We’re trying to narrow down what they need so it works, so that the select board gets what they need and the office gets what they need,” said Harris.
He said he will be attending town board meetings and coordinating town projects.
He served as a selectman for 17 years and has vast experience, the press release stated, in town budget development and all aspects of town government. He later served on the DRB for a decade.
Harris has served for 22 years as the Village of West Burke’s treasurer and moderator, as well. He also served on the Lyndon Rescue, Inc., board of directors for 20 years, and for 19 of those years was the rescue company’s executive board president.
How Harris Got to Burke
“I was born in Hudson and grew up in Hudson, across the river. My stepfather was originally from Hardwick. He met my mother when we were in Hudson. He decided to move us up to West Burke,” said Harris.
His stepfather, Ken Atkins, took a compass drew a circle around the Northeast Kingdom and “Burke was in the middle of it.”
Harris was 12 years when his family moved to West Burke.
“I grew up there. I basically came from a school system at that time in Hudson we were consolidating, so when I left I was in a school system, I think there were 1,500 kids in the school system, so picture that … I remember driving across the wooden covered bridge in Lyndonville for the first time, we had never seen that,” said Harris.
The first school he went to is now the East Burke School, and grades 5-7 were there. He went to a class of 25-30 students, “as opposed to 1,000 kids where I came from … that, in itself was quite a shock at the time, and I can remember thinking of going back in time … It was pretty much night and day.”
Harris lived in West Burke for more than 40 years, on High Street. “I grew up and I bought the house across the street from where I grew up back when I was 23,” he said.
“That’s where I lived for the next 33 years,” said Harris. He was married last October to his wife, Hillary, and they live in Landaff.
“Over the course of this next year, we’ll fine-tune the position so that it’s working for everybody,” Harris said. “Most importantly we want it to be successful. We want it to be a useful tool for the town, not just adding a position for the sake of adding a position.”
