CONCORD — Judy Kurtz has made a difference in Concord and the region through her volunteer work on local and regional planning boards and her work to help the Daughters of the American Revolution to restore historic cemeteries.
At a June 6 public hearing of the Planning and Zoning Board and Select Board on a proposed Concord Town Plan update, Kurtz was recognized for her volunteer efforts and celebrated by town officials.
Cynthia Stuart, a former member of the town’s Planning and Zoning Board and owner of Stuart Consulting, which has assisted with the update, said of Kurtz after the hearing, “Longtime Concord Planning & Zoning Board member, Judy Kurtz, was acknowledged during the June 6th Concord Selectboard meeting for her dedication to the Concord community.”
“Over the years, Judy has volunteered as a PZB board member, an organizer for cemetery preservation projects, and an advocate for rail trail expansion through Concord from St. Johnsbury to New Hampshire, along with spearheading the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s community visit in the fall of 2022,” said Stuart. “Judy’s positive approach, inspirational thinking, and love of community will be greatly missed. Everyone wishes Judy well as she focuses on spending time with her family and friends.”
Kurtz, who was presented with a vase of flowers at the meeting, shared that she and her husband are in their mid-80s and she needs to devote her time and attention to her family life.
On Sunday, Kurtz stated, “It was such a pleasure serving for about six years on the Concord Planning and Zoning Board. The board is a very good one with a diverse array of talent providing strong leadership for the town.”
“I got interested in this work when Irene Nagle of NVDA was leading a revision of our bylaws and began attending as an interested citizen,” she said. “I was fortunate to join the board at that time. Cynthia Stuart, as chair, led us in a period when we focused on outdoor recreation with several grants which provided consultants in the area.”
She went on, “Through the leadership of the consultants, I became interested in researching the possibility of a new rail trail, extending the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail for another 21 miles from St. Johnsbury to Gilman on the exempt Twin State Railroad bed.”
“It would be called the Twin State Rail Trail (TSRT). After a public meeting was held in October of 2017 there was little public support for this idea at that time so it was laid aside. That changed last year when Tom Sexton, the regional director for the northeast of the national Rail Trail Conservancy, formed the Twin State Rail Trail Working Group of about 15 individuals whose purpose is to promote the idea of this new rail trail. The TSRT will be a joint 2-state project as it will extend into New Hampshire through Dalton to Whitefield,” said Kurtz.
She wrote, “With the celebration of the LVRT to be held Saturday, July 15th, enthusiasm for the extension of that trail with the TSRT will be more publicly promoted.”
Of her stepping down from her volunteer planning work, Kurtz wrote, “Recently I decided that I needed to retire from my public volunteer participation to concentrate more fully on our family.”
“This is an unusual chapter in my life as volunteerism has been an important aspect of my life as an adult. This change does not make me sad as I have many happy memories of the people and projects with whom I have volunteered,” said Kurtz.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.