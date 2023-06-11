CONCORD — Judy Kurtz has made a difference in Concord and the region through her volunteer work on local and regional planning boards and her work to help the Daughters of the American Revolution to restore historic cemeteries.

At a June 6 public hearing of the Planning and Zoning Board and Select Board on a proposed Concord Town Plan update, Kurtz was recognized for her volunteer efforts and celebrated by town officials.

