Longtime Facilities Manager Leaving KESD

Longtime Kingdom East School District Facilities Manager Marc Brown will be leaving the district soon.
Brown informed the district’s facilities committee last week that he would be submitting a letter of resignation soon and would depart three weeks later, state committee minutes.
Brown has been serving area schools for about a decade as KESD’s facilities manager since the school district merger and for the district’s predecessor Caledonia North Supervisory Union.
“The committee and everyone who has benefitted and continues to benefit from his outstanding work and constant generosity in going well beyond the requirements of his job are all sad to see him leave, and we will miss him severely,” state the minutes of the meeting attended by board and committee members Tony DeMasi, Lila Leonard and Biff Mahoney as well as KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns and a couple members of the public.
Botzojorns and Brown are working on a transition plan and his departure could be as soon as the middle of October.
Brown has been at the forefront of numerous infrastructure projects in KESD’s various schools the last few years, including a significant investment in HVAC upgrades in response to COVID, a large number of maintenance projects across the region that the district has been tackling and necessary facility upgrades necessary to allow the repurposing of Gilman School and reassignment of its students to other schools.
During the meeting at which he informed the committee of his resignation, Brown also updated the members on several ongoing projects, including that the Lunenburg addition and shed necessary for the Gilman repurposing had been completed under budget.
Public comment also saw Brown get thanked by Lunenburg for helping set up their Old Home Day.
The board set a future agenda item to discuss a celebration in honor of brown.
