A longtime science educator that has inspired countless students and visitors to Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is in search of his next big adventure.
Bobby Farlice-Rubio recently gave his final planetarium presentation at the natural science museum in St. Johnsbury where he has been a fixture for nearly two decades.
Farlice-Rubio first started as a part-time educator at the museum in 2003 when he was 24 and with a young family. In fact, his oldest son was born the night he finished his first day on the job and there have been many memorable events since then.
From helping set a Guinness World Record for the largest astronomy class ever held to mentoring students individually, Farlice-Rubio has had a lasting impact on learners across a range of ages and topics.
“I’ve been there 18 years,” he said. “I want to see if I could try something else.”
He is a man of many interests which made the museum a great opportunity to feed his curiosities and share his passion for learning, he said. Farlice-Rubio credits Peggy Pearl, who was an educator at the museum for 37 years before founding the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center, for bringing him on board and helping him develop as an educator.
“There were some awkward, stilted shows,” he said of his early days. “I’ve had some blooper moments for sure.”
Farlice-Rubio also credits longtime meteorologist and museum educator, Mark Breen, for helping him find his voice and showing that it needed to be part theater and not just a listing of facts.
“It’s hard to remember before Bobby because he’s such a presence,” said Pearl. “He has such a rapport with the kids.”
Pearl commended his infectious personality and enthusiasm and marveled at his ability to retain so much information and material.
“My thought always is if you are enthusiastic about what you teach then some of that has to rub off,” said Pearl.
Museum Executive Director Adam Kane said it will be a tall order to replace Farlice-Rubio. “Could you ever really fill Bobby’s shoes?” asked Kane, noting the programs that Farlice-Rubio worked on and helped grow.
Bobby taught a variety of classes in a variety of capacities, from vacation and summer camps, to traveling presentations at libraries and schools across the region, to helping with the festival-like eclipse party and the Guinness World Record event.
“I love learning and people love it too if they see teaching done the right way,” said Farlice-Rubio. “Letting them lead their own learning and let curiosity be the driving force instead of the teacher’s plan.”
Farlice-Rubio said he read encyclopedias as a child for enjoyment and has always had a thirst to learn more, and over the years at the museum he has learned from the job and those around him as much as he taught. “It was like a getting a couple of degrees,” he said.
“I’ve always wanted to satisfy that lifelong curiosity, that’s why the museum and I were a fit, because the museum is built for the preservation of curiosity,” he said.
Farlice-Rubio posted he was beginning the next chapter in his career a little over a week ago on social media and was flooded with well-wishes from hundreds of people, past students, parents, teachers and others.
“I’ve never had as much of a positive response to anything I’ve ever put out there – it was emotionally moving,” he said. “Hearing from all those folks – a lot of them are folks I hadn’t heard from.”
Farlice-Rubio has a love of the museum and of the Kingdom. Shortly after his last class, a promotional video series for the Northeast Kingdom produced by the Northern Forest Center titled “Create Your Kingdom” was released. One installment in the series featured Farlice-Rubio.
