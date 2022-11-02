LUNENBURG — Dramatic new details have emerged about a fire in Gilman Village on Tuesday.
Former Lunenburg Fire Chief Phil Harris and his wife, Elaine, escaped their single-family home at 82 Riverside Ave. following an early-morning explosion that rocked the close-knit neighborhood located along the western shore of the Connecticut River.
Once his wife was safely outside, Harris, who is in his 70s, drove himself to the nearby fire station in spite of serious burns and returned with a tanker in attempts to contain the blaze.
He and his wife remain hospitalized in the burn unit at Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The following day, Lunenburg Fire official Harvey Call marveled at Harris’ toughness.
“I’ve been burned myself and I honestly don’t know how he did it,” Call said. “I know the adrenaline was pushing him, but that guy is steel.”
The home was totaled and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Lunenburg Fire expects to hold fundraisers to assist the Harrises, who are well-known and well-liked community members.
“We know it will be a long road to recovery for them,” Call said, adding that firefighters on the scene were extra motivated to assist the longtime LFD member. “To be on that scene and to know Phil, I’m sure it was hard for everybody. I think every single firefighter there had Phil on their minds.”
In addition to Harris, others stepped up.
The explosion drew Good Samaritans who rushed to the scene and helped the husband and wife out of the home, according to investigator Sgt. Christopher Blais of the State Fire Marshal’s office.
“Those are some really good neighbors there,” Blais said.
They included the man living next door, 62-year-old Lee Esposito, whose home had also caught fire.
“With his own house burning, [Esposito] took the time to help the injured,” Blais said.
Esposito’s home at 76 Riverside Ave. remained standing but will almost certainly have to be torn down due to damage from the explosion, fire, and water.
His sister, Kali, said her parents bought the property decades ago and Esposito had been living there when the explosion and fire occurred. He was not injured.
“We’re trying to figure out something for him now,” Kali said.
Both households had cats go missing after the incident.
Esposito was known to assist a local animal shelter and his cat was a rescue. He has remained on site in hopes of finding his pet, she said.
“He won’t leave because of his beloved cat,” she said.
Littleton Fire Capt. Chad Miller was driving on Route 135 in Dalton when the fire broke out at around 7:15 a.m.
He quickly detoured across the Dalton-Lunenburg bridge and was the first firefighter on the scene.
“When I got there … I saw a substantial amount of fire coming out the back of the building,” Miller said.
The first arriving crews found the Harris’ residence fully engulfed.
The flames had spread to the Esposito’s home next door and that’s where LFD focused its efforts.
Firefighters worked aggressively to save the neighboring home, snuffing out the fire in the building’s exterior and attic.
Lunenburg Fire was assisted by departments from Concord, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Littleton, and Whitefield.
The fire occurred in Gilman Village and a section of Riverside Drive was closed for three hours during the response.
Heat from the fire damaged electric, Internet and phone lines running along the street and utility companies were called in to make repairs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.