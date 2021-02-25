LYNDONVILLE — For more than 40 years, Lawrence A. Kirchoff devoted himself to mentoring and coaching students at the school he loved, Lyndon Institute.
The greater LI community is mourning with the Kirchoff family this week as he lost his battle with cancer on Monday.
Kirchoff, 74, was being remembered by many of the former students and their families, as well as community members and neighbors, for having touched their lives for the better.
Nikki Nelson Witham had Mr. Kirchoff for welding when she was in high school at LI and stayed in touch with him for nearly two decades since she graduated.
She also followed in his footsteps, she shared.
“He was such an amazing man, I didn’t know that at the time because I was just a kid. He has been my inspiration for all these years, I grew up to be a welding instructor,” said Witham, who teaches at Dover High School in Dover, N.H.
Witham said Mr. Kirchoff encouraged her to keep going with welding.
“My senior year, he helped me find a job welding, so I basically welded out of the curriculum,” she said. “He got me a job at NSA so I would go there instead of welding class. He encouraged my parents for me to go to college, I didn’t want to. He drove to my parents house and said, ‘She needs to go to college for this.’ My parents ended up enrolling me in Manchester Community College and I graduated at the top of my class … and then after that I worked in the aerospace industry for 13 years before I started teaching.”
Witham said Kirchoff touched countless lives “from football to welding, so many students in that area, welding and auto body work were so popular, he was a positive influence for thousands of students.”
A former longtime neighbor, Benjie Tessier, said “Larry was born on a farm and he did such a wonderful job in haying all our fields in the neighborhood. He loved working in the fields and he was a personable man who took the time to know all of us neighbors.”
“One very cold day in the middle of winter, our well pump stopped working. He came right over and spent the day with John,” shared Tessier. “He helped pull up the well pump which was down 200 ft. John’s hands were freezing and he really needed another guy to help. Larry stepped up to the plate and he and John were able to even fix it. That’s the type of friend and neighbor he was. Larry was a kind, helpful and resourceful man.”
Longtime physical education teacher and a former colleague of Kirchoff, Barry Aldrich said on Thursday, “Larry Kirchoff is one of the finest people I have ever known. He truly cared about everyone around him. He helped anyone and everyone. He gave of himself freely to his community, Lyndon Institute, his students, and especially his family.”
“Larry made the world a better place to be in,” shared Aldrich. “When Larry showed up (on Larry time), things suddenly became happier.”
Another longtime friend, Eric Johnson said, “What to say? Larry, ‘Big Lare’ (he was as strong as an ox) to use who held him in great reverence as a friend and fellow educator, was one of the most outer-directed individuals you will ever meet.”
“He had a great and lasting influence on so many NEK students and athletes,” shared Johnson. “Larry approached challenges with a single-minded determination that was legendary for its focus. He could fix anything He imparted that positive attitude to hundreds of students over his teaching career.”
Another student of Kirchoff’s was Nykea Williams, who on Thursday shared this, “High school welding was just the beginning for Larry and I. I didn’t realize at the time all my life lessons he taught me until a year or two out of school.”
“I looked up to Larry and always wanted to help him in the hayfield,” said Williams. “I would finish haying for my family and then would go find the field Larry was bailing and pick up hay and stack it in his barn (making sure to stack the most particular way ever … cut-side up).”
Robert Easterbrooks, a longtime friend, said on Thursday, “The hours that Larry and I spent together while repairing our hay equipment are fond memories that I’ll carry forever.”
From the midwest originally, a farm boy from Iowa, Kirchoff and his wife of 49 years, Joan, moved to the NEK and the town of Lyndon in 1974 from the town of Jericho. He first worked at the John Deere Carl’s Equipment/Amyot’s Inc. in Barton. In 1979, Jack King approached him with an offer to teach Lyndon Institute’s Agricultural Mechanics and Animal Husbandry programs.
He also served as an advisor for the Future Farmers of America and VICA (Skills USA) and received the Vermont VICA Advisor of the Year, The American Welding Society Educator’s Award, Who’s Who Among American Teachers, and the Outstanding VT Teacher Award from UVM.
Kirchoff is also memorialized for his work as a football coach at the local high school, faithfully serving in that capacity from 1979 to 2000.
He also served as an assistant track coach and referee during his time at LI.
Mike Flynn, also a longtime friend and LI retired teacher, said on Thursday, “It is often said that football games are won or lost in the trenches. The offensive and defensive linemen are generally unsung but critical.”
“Larry understood, from his years as a lineman in high school and at Yankton that just size wasn’t enough. He taught the fine points of proper footwork, upper body engagement and leverage,” said Flynn. “You had to make your man go where you wanted him to go and deny him a path to go where he wanted to go.”
Flynn recalled, “He would say, ‘Dominate your opponent on every play,’ and he would say it without yelling at his players. They knew that if they did not perform in practice those practices could go on and on. Better to listen and watch Coach K. He’d been there and done that.”
Harry Swett of Danville said, “I had the honor and pleasure of knowing Larry for a few years, and always enjoyed his sense of humor and honesty. He was a man of his word, and a true gentleman in nature.”
“He exemplified what is most desirable for people to obtain in life,” continued Swett. “The love of his family was incredible and his heart was as big as Texas. Most thoughtful and respectful of others, and did not have a selfish bone in his body.”
Matt Jewell said “I count myself very fortunate to have known Larry most of my life. He spent a lot of time with my brothers and I helping mold us into the men we are today.”
“He taught us life lessons and the value of a job well done,” said Jewell. “He always expected a lot from me as a person and at times it was more than I was willing to give. But he never gave up on me and he was truly a good friend, mentor and teacher.”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial gifts to be directed to the following Lyndon Institute Programs: Welding and Future Farmers of America (FFA). The family will match up to $1,250 in gifts.
Please mail gifts to: Lyndon Institute, Attn: Development Office, PO Box 127, Lyndon Ctr., VT 05850. https://www.lyndoninstitute.org/support-li/give-online
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.