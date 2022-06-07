LITTLETON — The Rev. Brian R. Muh, formerly a longtime resident of Littleton and the son of Bob and Alice Muh, was ordained by the Northern New England District Council of the Assemblies of God at an ordination service on May 3, 2022, presided over by District Superintendent Rev. Dennis W. Marquardt at the Connect Community Church in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Brian had held a pastoral license with the Assemblies of God denomination for several years previously.
A 1997 graduate of Littleton High School, Brian received his Bachelor of Arts degree in theater and dance from the University of New Hampshire in 2001 and went on to further studies at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, in South Hamilton, Mass., from which he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree in 2005.
Relocating to Pennsylvania, Brian teamed with his close friend and seminary classmate, Rob Schlegel, in founding Epic Church, an Assembly of God church, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he served as teaching pastor for 10 years.
In 2017, Brian returned to New Hampshire to accept a staff position with the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship at UNH, in which he had been very active in his undergraduate years.
Brian’s current assignment is as a campus minister focused on fraternity and sorority students, as well as the graduate student population.
Brian resides in Lee, New Hampshire with his wife of 21 years, Alexandra (“Ali”) (formerly Bergeron) and their four children: Jonas (17), Colin (15), Nora (12), and Holly (9).
Rev. Brian’s guest preaching assignments periodically include the First Congregational Church of Littleton, U.C.C
