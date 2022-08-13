Longtime Local Businesses Challenged In Hunt For Employees
Sign of the times: The fourth-generation Porfido's Market and Deli is offering one of its highest wages yet in an effort to attract more employees, which has been an ongoing struggle for Frank Porfido and other Littleton business owners. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — It’s a sign of the times.

Amid ongoing struggles to find enough employees, Porfido’s Market and Deli has installed a new sign to attract them, and the fourth-generation family business on Main Street is offering one of the highest wages to date.

