Longtime Local Businesses Challenged In Hunt For Employees

LITTLETON — It’s a sign of the times.
Amid ongoing struggles to find enough employees, Porfido’s Market and Deli has installed a new sign to attract them, and the fourth-generation family business on Main Street is offering one of the highest wages to date.
“$20 an hour, I think I’ve offered it before, so it’s one of the highest rates we’ve offered,” Frank Porfido, owner of what has been an anchor business in the community for a century, said Friday.
In September 2021, Porfido, who is 64 and took over the family business at age 19, had to close for a few days because of a lack of help, the first time he had to take such a measure.
Although since reopened, the market closes earlier than he would like.
“Help is still very difficult to find and retain,” said Porfido. “It’s much different from years past, that is for sure. We pay very well and that does not seem to make any difference any more.”
On top of salaries, he offers a plate of benefits above the hourly wage.
Currently, he has nine full-timers, including himself, and a half dozen part-timers but could use another three or four full-time employees.
“The half-dozen part-time are just guys helping me out because they know I’m in trouble, “said Porfido. “They are good help.”
Running the deli, a job that takes a skill set and has a learning curve, has been a challenge.
“I’m still not open to 10 p.m., I’m open to 9, and we just got back open to 9 from 8,” he said. “We should be open to 10 because there are some people who get out of work and want to eat. But there’s no way I can get it there right now.”
In today’s workforce, there has also been a demographic shift.
“We used to live and die by that 18- to 25-year-old,” said Porfido.
That group, before becoming a parent and taking on added responsibilities, would work nights and weekends and was good help, he said.
“I think I have one right now in that age group,” said Porfido.
One employee nearing 60 years old who has worked at the market for more than a decade indicated she is looking at working fewer hours, he said.
“There’s nobody behind her,” said Porfido.
He’s unsure when the tide might turn toward securing a sufficient number of employees.
“With us, I think I can pay $50 an hour and it wouldn’t make any difference,” said Porfido. “They just are not there. Something has to give here pretty quick or I’ll be cutting hours again because I am down to the absolute minimum. If somebody hiccups right now, I’m going to be closed. God bless my help because they’ve stuck with me on it.”
He’s not the only one in the same boat.
Jim Sourgiadakis, owner of Gold House of Pizza, ran a seven-day eatery he had to cut back to six days, with a full closure on Tuesday, for lack of enough help.
“Who knows from there,” Sourgiadakis said during a rare break from customers on Friday evening.
Since Gold House was established in 1983 in Littleton, he said he’s never seen a staffing challenge reach the level it has.
Running what is now a skeleton crew, Sourgiadakis said he could use another three full-timers along with several part-timers.
“This is the worst I’ve seen it,” he said. “And right on top of it, we’re getting squeezed in every direction with pricing. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
In 2020, Porfido’s Market and Deli celebrated 100 years in Littleton.
“Though difficult and demanding, we continue to offer the quality products and service our customers are accustomed to,” said Porfido. “Though short-staffed, the employees I do have are excellent and continue to carry the extra workload. I’m proud of them.”
