Longtime Peacham School board member Mike Heath has resigned.
Heath’s resignation was accepted by the board during a special meeting held on March 14.
“Both of my kids are transitioning out of Peacham,” Heath said on Monday, adding that his son now attends St. Johnsbury Academy and his daughter is set to attend middle school elsewhere in the fall.
“It’s hard enough to keep tabs on two schools,” he said. “The prospect of trying to keep tabs on three schools was definitely daunting.”
Heath, who recently won an uncontested election for another three-year seat on the school board, first began his service to the school district in 2014 for a total of eight years. He also served on the town’s select board for four years during that time.
At the special meeting last week, board members thanked Heath for his long period of service on the board before accepting his resignation.
“All of us can’t thank you enough,” said board chair Mark Clough.
Clough said in an email Monday that the board has found a “very good candidate” to fill Heath’s seat: Andra Hibbert.
Hibbert grew up in Peacham, graduating from Peacham Elementary School herself. She teaches English at St. Johnsbury Academy while residing in her hometown and is the parent of one — soon to be two — young Peacham School students.
“It’ll be great to have someone young and in education coming onto the board,” wrote Clough.
The board expects to appoint Hibbert during their regular meeting on April 4.
As for Heath, he will continue to serve the school in one small role, having been appointed District Treasurer at the same meeting on March 14 — which, according to Heath, needed to happen immediately in order for the school’s financial business to proceed without interruption.
Potential Land Purchase Update
Also at the special meeting, a small update was provided on the potential purchase of a 30-acre piece of land behind the school building.
Late last year, the board began collaborating with the Vermont Land Trust on possibly purchasing the piece of land and using it for trails and outdoor classroom space, the Caledonian previously reported.
However, Clough explained on March 14 that the appraisal for the property had come in “quite a bit” lower than the asking price and that Kerry O’Brien, VLT’s Northeast Kingdom project director, would be going back to the sellers to see what their desires are.
“The Vermont Land Trust can’t do anything better than the appraisal in terms of offers,” said Clough. “We’re waiting to hear back about the reaction to the appraisal. […] So that may be dead in the water.”
The board will likely discuss the property further at their April 4 meeting, to be held at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.