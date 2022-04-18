The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday accepted the resignation of longtime member, Greg Odell.
Odell, 61, was a 15-year board member and longtime chairman. He was appointed to represent Dalton in 2004, won three terms through 2017, and returned as a write-in candidate in 2020.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” he said, citing personal reasons for his decision.
Odell’s tenure was a time of change.
District enrollment declined 30 percent, schools were closed in Dalton (2008) and Jefferson (2018), high school and CTE building/renovation projects were defeated in 2013, 2014 and 2020, and Carroll’s efforts to withdraw from the district are ongoing.
Those challenges went beyond White Mountains Regional School District.
Across the state school districts have been forced to meet rising costs and increased government requirements in spite of dropping enrollments and reduced state aid.
“They’re asking for more and offering less,” he said.
Even so, he said, the school district has routinely put forward lean budgets that focus on essential spending, supporting necessary programming and staffing while limiting taxpayer impacts.
He credited department heads, administrators and fellow board members. Over the years, he said, they have consistently been dedicated, hard working, and up to the task.
“Everybody’s tried their best to do what’s best,” he said.
He was in the final year of a three-year term. The Dalton vacancy will be filled by appointment.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia described Odell as an indispensable board member and effective leader, who led many negotiations with teachers and support staff.
“His unwavering support for students and staff was always his top priority. While board chair, he made an effort to communicate with me weekly to check in and discuss any issues or concerns. I felt very fortunate to have his support, and we will miss him as a member of our Board,” she said.
Over the past two years, Odell helped to lead the school district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
He considered their response a point of pride. Through remote, hybrid and in-person learning and evolving COVID protocols, he said, the school district acted in the best interests of the community.
“Everybody was trying to do their best to keep the kids and the staff safe,” he said. “I know not everyone agreed. It was divisive and there were questions. But everybody took to heart that, with the information we had, we had to do the best thing for the kids and the staff. And we did.”
The apportionment review committee, which Odell had recommended to address longstanding issues with the school district’s apportionment formula, will move forward without him later this month.
Odell, who also served a five-year term on the state Board of Education, spoke glowingly of WMRSD board members, district administrators and staff.
In particular, he said the current board “is a great board.”
“They’re smart. They’re dedicated. It’s a really good group of people. Everybody takes their time and does their homework,” he said, adding that Anastasia was an “amazing” superintendent.
Dalton had never considered serving on the school board when he was approached to fill Dalton’s open seat in 2004.
He called it a life-altering experience and recommended that everyone consider taking an active role in their community.
“It’s one of the most rewarding things that I’ve done in my adult life,” he said. “What a ride.”
