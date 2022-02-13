Public outcry regarding transparency, open meeting law and proper procedure continues to dominate Waterford select board meetings.
The special meeting held last Monday, Feb. 7, included a full hour and forty minutes in which residents attempted to get clear answers from the select board (which consists of chair Fred Saar and member Warner Hodgdon) on a variety of topics. The concerns that featured most prominently revolved around how the board has handled its attempted appointments (and non-reappointments) of town officials.
James Hemond — a lifelong resident of Caledonia County, a representative for Waterford on the local school district board, and the Captain of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department — was at both last Monday’s special meeting as well as the short special meeting held on Jan. 24. Hemond said that those have been the only meetings he has been able to attend recently due to the fact that the town’s school district board meets on the same evening every month as the town’s select board.
While he attended as a concerned resident and taxpayer, Hemond found himself standing up and attempting to maintain law and order last Monday during several discussions on how the select board had not followed open meeting law.
“The meeting was very frustrating,” he told the Caledonian-Record on Sunday. “And, for me, as a community member, to step up and intervene when the board chair [Fred Saar] was the main antagonist, I would say, was very surprising.”
“In the two meetings I’ve been to, I have not seen anyone lash out at either of the board members,” Hemond said. “Yeah, they make some comments, but it’s on behavior, continued behavior, and, as a board member, you should expect that. If someone is upset with your performance and they start to discuss it, you ought to sit there and listen and maybe come to some sort of conclusion on how you’re going to fix it.”
“[Saar] lashed out,” he said. “That’s why I stood up — it was starting to go south real quick.
The Feb. 7 meeting began with the addition of citizens’ concerns to the beginning of the meeting, during which resident Maria Dantos was given the floor by the board chair. Dantos first asked if the board was planning to appoint a delinquent tax collector (DTC) — a currently vacant position — during their special meeting.
When Saar replied they would not be doing so, Dantos questioned the board on their actions leading up to and including the non-reappointment of former longtime DTC Gilbert Trenholme. Following 25 minutes of questioning, Dantos went to show those in attendance the 10-minute non-reappointment of Trenholme that occurred during last year’s March 8 select board meeting (held on Zoom) and has resulted in over $4,000 in legal fees for the town.
As she went to play the clip, Interim Treasurer Heather Gonyaw motioned to Saar to cut off the public comment.
“I respect what [Dantos] is trying to lay out,” Gonyaw said after her action was questioned by meeting attendees. “But we have town business, like putting the town offices back in order.”
Many attendees, including Dantos, noted that it was not Gonyaw’s turn to speak and that Dantos had been given the floor.
Following the presentation and sustained questioning from the audience about if a DTC would be appointed and when, Saar raised his voice, yelling, “Do I have a choice?!”
Many at the meeting expressed their disapproval of Saar’s conduct, including Hemond.
Hemond stood up at the meeting and cited open meeting laws that were not being followed by the board with regards to recent town appointments.
“What’s really unfortunate is the way that these meetings are conducted,” Hemond said on Sunday. “The agenda isn’t followed, Robert’s Rules of Order … we’re all supposed to follow those. I’ve been to very limited training, but we actually have [meeting norms] on our CCSD agendas.”
Hemond expressed concern about how meetings would run in the future and said he wished he could attend.
The next Waterford select board meeting will be held tonight, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church. In December, the board adopted a policy “strongly recommending” masks be worn at public meetings. The meeting agenda lists a number of town appointments, including the appointment of a new select board member — a position that has been left vacant since the beginning of January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.