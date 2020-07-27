Loon Monitoring & Recovery in New Hampshire

N.H. LAKES and the Loon Preservation Committee offer Loon Monitoring and Recovery webinar Wednesday, July 29.

CONCORD, N.H.– Join N.H. LAKES and the Loon Preservation Committee on Wednesday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m., for the webinar “Loon Monitoring & Recovery in New Hampshire.”

The Common Loon is an iconic symbol of New Hampshire’s pristine lakes and ponds and an important part of New Hampshire’s natural character. They are recognized as sentinels of environmental health because they are sensitive to contaminants in lakes and ponds. The Loon Preservation Committee (LPC) was created in 1975 because of concerns about dramatic declines in New Hampshire’s loon population.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments