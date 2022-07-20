Lost Hikers Led To Safety

FRANCONIA NOTCH — Four lost hikers were escorted to safety on Monday.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the group of hikers had planned to hike up the Falling Waters Trail to Mt. Lafayette and down the Greenleaf Trail, but took a wrong turn.
“They missed the intersection of Greenleaf and headed across the Garfield Ridge Trail instead. The group was almost to Garfield Pond when they called for assistance. They were wet from the rain and out of food with limited water and limited gear,” the agency said.
“Due to the weather, lack of sufficient gear, and age and conditions of the hikers, it was decided the best course of action was to ask for assistance from the [Appalachian Mountain Club].”
AMC’s Garfield tent site caretaker and members of the Galehead Hut crew met the hikers at 10:45 p.m.
The four hikers — Frank Tinelli, 18, of Suffern, N.Y., Charles Poulous, 18, of Pomona, N.Y., and two minors — paused at the Garfield tent site for food, water, rest and to warm themselves. They were eventually led back to the trailhead by a Conservation Officer at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Fish and Game cautioned others to take proper precautions before hiking in the White Mountains region.
“This serves as a good reminder that preparedness does not just mean having what you need to complete your hike. It means that you have items that can keep you warm, dry, and hydrated for a longer period of time if necessary. It means that you have a good idea of the terrain, how long the mileage is, and where you are going. It means studying the terrain to decide where you could have an area of confusion. It means looking at the forecasted weather to decide whether or not to continue with your plans or bring extra gear to deal with that weather.”
For more information on hiking safety check out the HikeSafe website at www.hikesafe.com.
Man Airlifted Off Mt. Pierce
A 60-year-old hiker was rescued from atop Mt. Pierce on Sunday.
John Swindlehurst of Walpole, Mass., suffered a medical emergency and Fish and Game was notified at approximately 2:30 p.m.
After being assessed by conservation officers and volunteers from the Appalachian Mountain Club, Sindlehurst was airlifted by a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter to Littleton Regional Healthcare.
He arrived at LRH at 6:15 p.m.
According to Fish and Game, Swindlehurst was an experienced hiker who took adequate precautions.
“It is important to note that Swindlehurst was hiking with a group and was extremely prepared. He had purchased a HikeSafe card, had all of the essential gear required for a summer day hike, and had previously hiked nearly half of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks,” Fish and Game said.
“This incident serves as a reminder to always hike with a companion or group when recreating in the mountains. Medical emergencies can happen regardless of whether or not you are prepared and have a plan. Having another person to rely on and work with in the event of an emergency can make all the difference.”
