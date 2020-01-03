Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
FRANCONIA, NH – A two-day search for a lost hiker ended successfully Thursday morning when a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter located and then extracted him from the west side of Mt. Lincoln in the Walker Brook drainage, commonly referred to as Lincoln’s Throat.
The hiker, identified as Matthew Gunby, 36, of Meredith, N.H., had been attempting to make it to the summit of Mt. Lafayette on Wednesday when high winds and blowing snow forced him to turn back between Mt. Lafayette and Mt. Lincoln. In the white out conditions near Mt. Lincoln, Gunby lost the trail and ended up falling down a steep, rocky section into Walker Brook drainage suffering an upper body injury in the process. Unable to make his way back up to the Franconia Ridge trail due to his injury, Gunby called 911 for help.
