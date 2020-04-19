Friday evening at approximately 6:00 p.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call that a teenager had gone for a walk on the Great Gulf Trail in Thompson & Meserve’s Purchase and had become lost off trail. The call came in via 911 from the teen who had been out for a walk by herself and had somehow lost the trail and could not find her way back out.

The teen, identified as 17-year-old Maria Young, of Berlin, had parked along Route 16 to go for a nature walk. She found her way to the trestle bridge that crosses the Peabody River and is the entrance to the Great Gulf Trail. She decided to take the trail a short way up and during that time lost her way. She ultimately decided to hike uphill in an attempt to get to a higher elevation and hoped to locate a trail. When she reached the summit of a knoll and did not locate a trail, she made the call for help.

Having no gear or warm clothing, and with nightfall closing in, Fish & Game Conservation Officer Bob Mancini and his K-9 partner Ruger were dispatched to locate her.

After nearly an hour and a half of searching, K-9 Ruger located Young at 9:15 p.m. approximately 2 miles from where she had started. She had made it to within 800 feet of the Daniel Webster Scout Trail and was ¾ of a mile east of the Dolly Copp Campground when she was located.

Young was cold but otherwise uninjured. After being provided with a warm jacket and a flashlight, she was escorted down the Daniel Webster Scout Trail to the campground where she was re-united with a family member.

